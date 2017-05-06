Community rallies for former CQ sports star injured in horror crash

Lara Napier was one of the Cyclones' success stories as a teenager in 2009.

BASKETBALL fans will be asked to dig deep at Hegvold Stadium tonight to help raise funds for former Rockhampton Cyclones player Lara Napier who was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident just over a week ago.

Lara, who played all of her junior basketball in Rockhampton and had several seasons with the Cyclones, was living in Western Australia and playing with the Willetton Tigers in the Western Australian State Basketball League.

The 26-year-old was injured in the accident last Friday. It is understood she underwent surgery yesterday and the extent of her injuries could keep her out of work for at least six months.

Lara had just finished a double degree in chemical engineering and extractive metallurgy, in which she achieved high honours, and was set to start in a FIFO job.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by her current club but Rockhampton fans can also contribute at tonight's local derby between Rockhampton and Gladstone's QBL teams.

An emotional Rockhampton Basketball manager Matt Neason said it was incredibly sad news.

Former Rockhampton basketballer Lara Napier pictured playing for the Willetton Tigers in the WASBL. CONTRIBUTED

"It's difficult to find the words to fully express what a quality human being Lara is,” he said.

"She's a fantastic person and was, without question, one of the most driven juniors I have ever seen.

"Her work ethic in pursuit of becoming the best player she could become was unparalleled.”

Lara made the Cyclones team when she was 15 and played three seasons with the club before being drafted as a development player to the Logan Thunder in the WNBL.

At age 19, she was invited to and spent a year at the Australian Institute of Sport.

From there, it is believed she made the move to Western Australia.

Matt said Lara, who played with the Ripper and Frenchville clubs, was a revelation on the court but a driving force off it.

She was extremely active in supporting junior development within Rockhampton Basketball and was always ready to lend a helping hand when work needed to be done.

"She would spend hours upon hours coaching our Aussie Hoops and Academy programs. Whenever we needed a job done at the last minute, Lara was happy to put her hand up to assist,” Matt said.

"She was an incredible talent and an instrumental figure within Rockhampton Basketball.”

Matt said that Rockhampton Basketball would be "passing the hat around” at tonight's local derby at Hegvold Stadium to help support the GoFundMe campaign.

"We would love everyone's support. Our hearts go out Lara and her family as we wish her all the best and wait in anticipation for what we hope will be a speedy recovery.”