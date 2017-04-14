29°
Community rallies for paralysed CQ businessman

Michelle Gately
| 14th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
David Seierup was left paraplegic after a workplace accident. He said community support had been essential to his recovery.
David Seierup was left paraplegic after a workplace accident. He said community support had been essential to his recovery. Contributed

ALTHOUGH he will spend Easter in hospital, David Seierup's spirits will no doubt be lifted as he is surrounded by his family.

A workplace accident two months ago at The Caves sawmill changed David's life forever, leaving him a paraplegic.

He has been undergoing surgery and rehabilitation in Brisbane since February and, although he will likely not return home until June, is looking forward to seeing his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren over Easter.

David was going about his normal workday when a log came loose and crushed him, smashing three vertebrate in his back and rupturing his spinal cord.

The incident left him paralysed from below the shoulder blades.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin from his Brisbane hospital, David said he couldn't thank all the medical staff who had worked with him enough.

He said the expertise of the paramedics, RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service crews, Rockhampton Hospital and Princess Alexandra staff, and the Royal Flying Doctor Service had been reassuring during a rough period of his life.

"You're in their hands,” David said.

"They're just experts in their field and you leave it up to them.”

An important part of David's recovery has been the support of The Caves community, which he described as "excellent”.

"There have been hundreds of phone calls from well wishers either to myself or my wife or my family. It's been excellent,” David said.

"I'm feeling good and confident about getting back to some sort of work in the future and looking forward to getting home”

Good mate Jack Trenaman, who has visited David several times since the accident, said he would be warmly welcomed home by family and friends.

"Dave has always been one of the most talented and capable businessman that any of us will ever meet,” Jack said.

"Dave has a natural talent and love for earthmoving equipment and operation, farming and also enjoys fishing with his wife, son, daughter and grandkids when work and the weather gods permit.

"Dave is in great spirits and is already planning his next business dealings.

"Being confined to a wheel chair is no obstacle for Dave he is already preparing the modification of a side access door on his beloved "Hydrofield” boat to allow him to access, operate and fish as he always has.

"Dave has already commenced sourcing machinery that has the access capabilities allowing him to move from his wheelchair to operators cab to keep him busy on his farm until he believes he is ready for full time retirement over the next 20 years or so.”

Topics:  david seirup the caves workplace accidents

