Community rallies to support grieving Pakleppa family

Zara Pakleppa, 9, tragically lost her life on Sunday after a car crash at the Yeppoon and Artillery Rd intersection.

Zara Pakleppa, 9, tragically lost her life on Sunday after a car crash at the Yeppoon and Artillery Rd intersection. Facebook

THE community have rallied behind a grieving Livingstone Shire family after Sunday morning's tragic crash on Yeppoon Road.

The Pakleppa family, whose daughter Zara died after the accident, were yesterday praying for the recovery of their son Jamie who was in an critical but stable condition on Monday afternoon.

Zara, 9, and Jamie, 6, were in a sedan when it collided with another car at the Yeppoon and Artillery Rd intersection about 9.40am.

A 33-year-old female driver, a 40-year-old female driver, a 10-year-old girl, an eight-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl were taken to the Rockhampton Base Hospital, all in stable conditions.

Pakleppa Automotive posted on Facebook today asking for the public's support of the children's father Brendan (Wookie) and the Pakleppa family and that the business was to be closed until further notice.

But when other local mechanics stepped up to help out the grieving dad's business, it was announced the doors would stay open.

The cars carrying the Hermann children and the Pakleppa children were travelling along these roads when they collided on Sunday morning. Centro Art

"Wookie is always the first one to put up his hand to help anyone whenever he can,” Pakleppa Automotive's Carissa Young said.

"We are asking if anyone could help with the financial difficulties that the family are going to face in the near future at this devastating time and it would be greatly appreciated by all affected.

"There will be a donation box at the workshop and below will be details of the business bank account.

"After so many phone calls offering help to support the workshop in this time, the doors will remain open for all your mechanical needs with very trusted hand-picked mechanics and will guarantee to uphold Brendan's quality workmanship.

"The new operating hours for the workshop until further notice is as follows: Mondays 9am-2.30pm, Thursdays 9am-2.30pm and Fridays 9am-3.30pm.”

A donation box can also be found at Little Barber & Hair Co, Rockhampton.

"Our hearts go out to Brendan, Kate, Jamie, Charlie and all the Pakleppa family at this terrible time,” the Little Barber's Kerry Smith said.

"Nothing anyone says will help you feel any better but know you are all surrounded with so much love and support.

"We all hold our breath for a good outcome for Jamie. Charlie needs him home. Sending so much love.”

Lee's Family Daycare - Cawarral posted a tribute to the family this morning.

"Please keep young Jamie in your thoughts, wishing him a speedy recovery and my deepest condolences go out to all the Pakleppa family on the loss of Jamie's sister, Zara,” the page said.

"My heart is breaking for them.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga posted on Facebook on Sunday night about the devastating accident.

"I'm so terribly sorry to hear about the horrible crash that has already claimed a life today on Yeppoon-Rockhampton Road,” she said.

"I'm hoping those fighting for their lives can hold on.

"My sincerest wishes to the family and friends of those involved.

"Thank you to our amazing emergency services personnel who not only responded quickly to the incident but also those who provide ongoing emergency medical care to everyone involved.”

Turn right lanes heading east and west line up on the fatal intersection Jann Houley

Charlotte and Annaleese Hermann were in the other car with their mother.

The eldest daughter, Annaleese, was still at the Base hospital as of 5pm this afternoon and was reported to be in a stable condition.

The girls' mother was discharged today.

"[My] daughter broke down when they notified her about the little girl in the other vehicle had passed away,” the girls' grandfather Graeme Hermann said.

"Eldest granddaughter has a big bruise on her hip and was unconscious for a while and can't remember the accident.

"Going to be a long, slow healing process.”

Emu Park State School principal Wayne McMurtrie released a statement on the loss of his student.

"The Emu Park State School community is deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one of our students,” Wayne said.

"The school community's thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to the family, caregivers, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

"Support is being provided to students and staff, and counsellors will remain at the school to provide support in any way they can and for as long as it is needed.”

Messages of support

Lara Carter: "So very sad prayers to all those involved especially to Brendan who lost his little girl my heart goes out to everyone.”

Paulette Flint: "There are too many accidents on the Rockhampton Yeppoon road. Thinking of those involved and wishing them all a swift recovery.”

Ali Crosby: "RIP little one. Praying your family and friends find the strength to get through this. I hope the little boy improves.”

Robyn Louisia: "Condolences and love sent to all involved in the accident and to families. Praying the young boy pulls through and makes a full recovery. My heart aches for you all.”

Diane Bianchi: "Condolences to you all thinking of you in this sad time.”

Jaz McKee: "All our love and support if you need anything don't be afraid to ask!”

Donna Bateman: "Our thoughts n prayers are with you n your family Brendan from team at Easylift.”

Angie Fay: "Oh Brendan!!!!! Words just can't describe .... I am heartbroken for your family! My deepest deepest sympathy.”

Nathan Jung: "So sorry to hear mate no one deserves this just unimaginable.”

Scott Lynch: "Wow Wooki, words can't express it really. My deepest condolences mate.”

Adam Mackie: "Thinking of you and the family mate, if there is anything I can do you only have to let me know.”

Chris Irvine: "Mate I'm heart broken for you. We send our love.”

Rohana Gorman: "Words cannot express how sad we are for you, Kate and Charlie. Prayers for Jamie.”

Donate to the Pakleppa Family

Brendan Pakleppa

BSB: 062692

A/C: 29232418

Commonwealth Bank