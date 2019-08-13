'Deep sadness': Woman killed in shock horse accident

TRAGIC LOSS: Beloved wife, mother, hairdresser and countrywoman Nancy Davies has died from injuries sustained after she was struck in the face by a horse on a property 25km outside of Wandoan over the weekend. Nancy is pictured with her husband Mike Davies.

THE small, tight-knit community of Wandoan is reeling after the death of a woman in a horse-related accident on the weekend.



Nancy Davies, 51, died in hospital on Monday from "serious head injuries". Her husband found her lying unconscious at their property on Saturday, August 10.



Sergeant Ben Holdcroft from the Wandoan Police Station said emergency services attended a call to a property 25km out of Wandoan.

"They responded to reports from a distressed and very concerned husband who had returned home to find his wife unconscious and suffering serious head injuries," he said.

"Preliminary investigations indicated that the woman had likely been struck in the face by a horse kicking out.

"The injured woman was transported from the address to Miles Hospital by attending emergency service officers. From Miles the injured Wandoan resident was flow to the P.A Hospital in Brisbane to receive specialist care.

"Unfortunately Wandoan lost one of their best with doctors confirming an untimely end to (Nancy's) life occurring the afternoon on Monday, August 12."

Tributes have been pouring onto the beloved mother and hairdresser's social media pages with one friend writing on her Facebook timeline "The most beautiful talented earth angel has been called home. We will miss you beautiful funny Nancy Davies."

Nancy ran a hair salon in Wandoan, three and a half hours northwest of Toowoomba and was heavily involved in a number of community organisations such as the Wandoan Community Commerce and Industry Association as well as the Wandoan Show Society.

Secretary of the WCCI Association, Margarette Sinnamon said the community was shell-shocked.

"We can't quite get our heads around it at this point in time, it's been a terrible weekend for our community," she said.

"There just aren't enough words to describe the deep sadness this has spread throughout our little town.

"Nancy will be deeply missed by everyone, she was a wonderful woman and a beautiful friend and her passing is a huge tragedy for Wandoan.

"Condolences to Mike, Tom, Kasey, Nancy's mother Mrs Jean Harris and their families.

The Wandoan Show society has also shared a message on Nancy's Facebook page, expressing their sadness.

"As a business owner, friend or volunteer Nancy gave selflessly of her time, often when she should have been home with her family," the post said.

The Wandoan community has also been hit with another following a serious accident involving a local eight-year-old-boy and a large motor vehicle on the Warrego Hwy in Chinchilla Saturday evening.

The Queensland Children's Hospital confirmed the boy was in a stable condition, despite sustaining several serious injuries in the accident.