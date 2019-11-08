Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ned Peter Lucas died in hospital on Saturday. Picture: Facebook
Ned Peter Lucas died in hospital on Saturday. Picture: Facebook
News

Community rocked by ‘cheeky’ Ned’s tragic death

by Nicole Pierre
8th Nov 2019 1:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE eighteen-month-old toddler who tragically passed away just days after almost drowning in a backyard swimming pool has been identified as Ned Peter Lucas.

A family friend told The Courier-Mail that the death of the child has rocked the tight-knit community.

"It's hit the community hard," he said.

Ned was found unresponsive in a pool in the family home in Roma, west of Chinchilla, about 6.30pm last Wednesday.

The 18-month-old was taken to Roma Hospital before being airlifted to Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane, where he passed away in hospital on Saturday.

Ned Peter Lucas died in hospital on Saturday. Picture: Facebook
Ned Peter Lucas died in hospital on Saturday. Picture: Facebook

People have taken to social media paying their heartfelt tributes to the family.

"Sorry for you loss Fiona and dan, hug your other boys a little tighter," one woman said.

"We will miss your cheeky smiling face at playgroup Ned," another family friend said.

More Stories

drowning editors picks ned peter lucas pool roma roma toddler drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grief grips mining town after prospector's death

        premium_icon Grief grips mining town after prospector's death

        News "I banged on the ladder to tell him it was ready, but there was no answer."

        Update: Driver taken to hospital after five vehicle crash

        premium_icon Update: Driver taken to hospital after five vehicle crash

        News South-bound lanes are being cleared after two trucks collided near the Neville...

        Bushfire threat level escalates around CQ today

        premium_icon Bushfire threat level escalates around CQ today

        News Residents advised to be on high alert for the next five days.

        Teenager sues for $1.5m after head-on collision

        premium_icon Teenager sues for $1.5m after head-on collision

        News The 16 year old was left with countless plates, screws and wires