Fighting back: Huge rally today to protest Aurizon job cuts

RALLY DAY: Aurizon workers devastated about losing their jobs have gathered out the front of the company's Bolsover St workshop.

THE community are invited to come together to protest the closure of rail giant Aurizon's Rockhampton workshops.

On June 1, the company announced 181 Rockhampton workers would lose their jobs, as well as another 126 employees working at the Bluff, Gladstone and Stanwell depots.

The proposed staged closure is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

The Queensland branch of the Rail, Tram and Bus Union are hosting the event at Kershaw Gardens in Rockhampton.

>>EXPLAINED: Aurizon announces closure of Rockhampton workshop<<

"The loss of a historic local industry will have a widespread effect on Rockhampton, and in their own Community Engagement Charter Aurizon pledges to support communities like ours," the Facebook event invitation states.

"In adverse times we come together as a community - this is one of those times."

The rally will take place between 4pm and 6pm today.

It comes after affected 30 Gladstone workers and their families rallied with Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher on Saturday.