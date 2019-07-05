Community spirit between military forces for 4th of July

FOURTH of July celebrations took over the Western St Army barracks in Rockhampton yesterday to honour the United States forces in town for Exercise Talisman Sabre 2019.

More than 34,000 participants from six continents - Australia, United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Canada and New Zealand - are involved in the exercise, which goes across Australia.

A jumping castle, bucking bull and animals from Cooberrie Park were set up at the Rocky barracks with a feast for lunch to celebrate America's national holiday, Independence Day.

Exercise Talisman Sabre 2019 director Commodore Allison Norris spoke to media about the upcoming "high intensity warfare” exercise.

She said it was a premier bi-lateral activity between Australia and the United States with a focus on the amphibious operations and also land, air and maritime.

READ HERE: Check out all the land, air and water Army vehicles up close

"The focus is mainly on Australia and the United States and our ability to operate together, but having the ability to work with the other nations helps how they operate in all sorts of environments. We become familiar with their tactics, their operations, their techniques and procedures,” she said.

There has been a lot of work behind the scenes, with 18 months of planning.

READ HERE: Defence forces to stimulate battle conditions in township

Photos View Photo Gallery

"There are numerous activities to plan, design and now we are getting very close to the conduct phase, so we are really looking forward to how it will play out in the couple of weeks,” she said.

There has also been a high focus on the safety of the exercises. Commodore Norris noted all teams have been briefed to be safe on the roads and in the community.

The exercise, which has already begun, ends in early August, and will see activities in Shoalwater Bay Training Area and region commencing from early July and peaking from July 11-24.

"There are thousands of people who are now coming into Rockhampton, all of which will be either operating in Shoalwater Bay or areas surrounding ... we bring a significant boost to the economy here in Rockhampton through the contracting activities, the logistics support, through the people going into town and having lunch and coffee,” Commodore Norris said.

"I think it is a significant boost to the economy and we look forward to working with the Rockhampton community.”

EXERCISE TALISMAN SABRE