Community to gather for talks on big upgrade to Browne Park

STADIUM PLANNING: These are some of the design ideas being considered for the new Browne Park Stadium. Contributed

ROCKHAMPTON residents will be given the chance to share their ideas on the Browne Park expansion project in a public meeting next week.

Member of the Management of Browne park Incorporated, Rob Crow said the community gathering aims to bring the community together to discuss the project, "talk to anyone that can offer some input into we want to do” and "bring those people along with us for the journey”.

Mr Crow said "the end result is something that all the people in Rockhampton and Central Queensland will be very proud of”.

"Improve Browne Park up to a 10,000 to 12,000 seat boutique stadium which would host top sporting and cultural events for Rockhampton and Central Queensland,” Mr Crow said.

"The management of Browne Park are driving this project with greats support from our state member Barry O'Rourke, Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and our federal member is quite supportive of the project as well,” he said.

There is no set timeframe for the completion of the expansion as "it depends on when we can source funding from the state and federal governments,we believe construction could take up to 18 months,” Mr Crow said.

Mr Crow said top level rugby union and Queensland Roar games are were also on the agenda for the Browne Park upgrade.

"We're ideally located, very close to the CBD, I think it would be a great boom for Rockhampton and outlining areas,” Mr Crow said.

The meeting will be held next Wednesday from 6pm at Rockhampton Leagues Club.

All members of the public are welcome to attend and Barry O'Rourke and Margaret Strelow are both set to appear at the meeting.

Mr O'Rourke had previously promised a $75,000 scoping study for the upgrade.