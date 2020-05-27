Community with heart comes to Teddy’s aid

Sandy and Teddy have become firm friends after meeting at Yeppoon Day and Night Pharmacy.

A CHANCE meeting at a Yeppoon Pharmacy has had a life-changing effect on cancer patient Teddy’s life as the Capricorn Coast community came together to support this lady in need.

Independent Care Worker Sandy Brinkley was collecting medication for a client when during a conversation with staff, Teddy, who was collecting her medication, joined the conversation.

To her horror, Sandy quickly established that Teddy was going through chemotherapy treatment and was in the pharmacy to collect her medication because she had no family, friends or support network nearby to help.

Sandy said she was mortified to learn that someone with a compromised immune system had no other choice than to go out in public at a time when people were locked down due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Not to be deterred, Sandy asked for Teddy’s phone number and if she would mind if Sandy acted on her behalf to find some assistance.

“I put the call out on Facebook and was inundated with offers to help with food, collection of medication, transport to doctors’ appointments and chemotherapy appointments and with items of furnishing to make Teddy more comfortable at this very difficult time,” Sandy said.

“We set up a Facebook site called Teddy’s Care and since then our community have been amazing, cooking meals, donating enough money to purchase a freezer to keep the meals in, purchase of kitchen appliances and a television, transport and offers of help with everything including simply having a chat.

“Teddy has limited resources so when there is something Teddy needs help with, we put it up on Facebook and in true form, our community has come to Teddy’s aid.

“It truly makes me so grateful to be part of such an amazing community who never cease to show kindness and compassion for others.

“It has also highlighted the fact that we do have vulnerable people in our community who could do with some help and kindness in their lives.”

Sandy is thrilled the community has come to Teddy's aid, filling the freezer with food, helping with transport and supplying her with kitchen appliances to make life easier.

Teddy is a 62-year-old woman who has lived in Yeppoon for the past two years.

She said she first came to the region to be closer to her friend in Emu Park, sadly she has been unable to see her friend for the past couple of months as she also has a compromised immune system.

“It’s been so difficult being isolated and going through cancer treatment on my own,” Teddy said.

“The treatment leaves you very unwell so the assistance I have received from the local community has been amazing.

“I feel so humbled by this wonderful community for the love and support I have been getting.

“In December last year I was diagnosed with cancer in both breasts. I had my last lot of chemotherapy last week and once I recover from the side effects, I will then begin radiation therapy.

“Meeting Sandy at the Yeppoon Pharmacy was a turning point for me, while life is still difficult, I have been absolutely blown away by this community.

“I was a care worker myself for over 19 years, have had two heart attacks and suffer from arthritis.

“The chemo has increased my pain 10-fold and made everyday activities impossible, so the assistance has been a blessing in so many ways.

“There are many other people who are in the same situation as me and I hope with all my heart they are able to source the love and support that I am getting.

“Sandy has become a good friend, she initiated the Facebook page, which has brought so much help from other people, I will always be grateful.”

If you would like to lend a hand, go to Teddy’s Care Facebook page.