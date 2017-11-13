Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Commuter chaos: Exploded road strands CQ workers, students

Shayla Bulloch
by

COMMUTERS are in chaos after a mine blast split a vital Central Queensland road in two.

Mining giant Anglo American and Banana Shire Council are still investigating who is responsible to foot the bill for the damage to Gibihi Rd from the "routine" blast last Thursday.

For one Moura man, his 24km round trip to work has nearly quadrupled in distance and the local school bus has to "double back" through Banana to get children to school.

"It's a major transport route from Moura to the south and all those trucks will now need to go the long way round," a source told Biloela's The Central Telegraph.

"There's several families that live on the eastern end of the road that will now have up to 30km further to get to town and work in Moura."

The huge crack is believed to be a result of a mine black at Moura Mine.
The huge crack is believed to be a result of a mine black at Moura Mine. Julia Humphries.

Banana Shire Council Mayor, Nev Ferrier said although the road was owned by council, he was unable to comment on who would be paying for it until an investigation was complete.

The council issued a statement reporting it has organised for geotechnical engineers to attend the site to assess the damage in conjunction with Anglo American's Dawson Operations.

Depending on the level of damage, the statement says the road is anticipated to be closed until at least the December 31.

Cr Ferrier said the full extent of the damage "still needs to be determined" but the road would need to be "dug up more and start again".

He also could not confirm whether a temporary road would be constructed in the mean time.

Anglo American also did not confirm who would pay for the damage.

Related Items

Topics:  anglo american banana shire council dawsom mine mine blast moura nev ferrier

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

CQ shop owner: 'We're the ones getting punished'

CQ shop owner: 'We're the ones getting punished'

'They're really hurting their local businesses': Owners vent as multi-million-dollar plan steers customers away from shops.

Why projects like Adani won't save regional Queensland

Haulage truck at the Rio Tinto West Angelas iron ore mine in the Pilbara region of West Australia Wednesday, July 9, 2014.

Why are we betting on a mine instead of driving our own cities?

Grammar's First XI primed for T20 final in Rocky tonight

TEEN TALENT: Grammar spinner Logan Whitfield will be key in tonight's final.

Team looking to replicate winning performance of 2015

Mum's dying wish: How you can help

CANCER BATTLE: This Christmas may be Nicole Flood's last with her children, Jai and CJ.

This Christmas may be Nicole Flood's last with her two children.

Local Partners