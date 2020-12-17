Company and two people charged over CQ mine death

A company and two individuals have been charged over the death of Ipswich father Brad Duxbury at a Central Queensland mine last year.

Brad Duxbury died after a fall of coal on the longwall face at the Carborough Downs site near Coppabella on November 25 2019.

Fitzroy Australia Resources owns the mine.

A Resources Safety and Health Queensland spokeswoman said the regulator had finalised its investigation into Mr Duxbury’s death.

“(RSHQ) referred the matter to the independent Work Health and Safety Prosecutor, who has determined to commence prosecution proceedings in relation to this incident,” she said.

“As these are now matters before the court, it is not appropriate for RSHQ to comment further on these proceedings.”

Brad Duxbury was killed at Carborough Downs mine site on November 25, 2019.

More stories:

Mine death laws now in force as a ‘safety net’

Miner’s death could have happened one of four ways

FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters

Complaints have been laid against Carborough Downs Coal Management Pty Ltd and two staff members.

The matters are next listed in the Mackay Industrial Magistrates Court next year.

A company spokesman said it was focused on remembering Mr Duxbury and supporting those who were impacted by his loss.

“We will consider the nature of the charges and provide support for our staff who have been

charged,” he said.

Brad Duxbury.

Mr Duxbury was the seventh person to have died in Queensland’s mining and quarry industry during a period of 16 months.

Subscriber benefits:

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online