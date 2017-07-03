Company reveals it needs 200 workers for new CQ project

POWER FROM THE SUN: An example of a large-scale solar farm.

CENTRAL Queensland will soon host another solar farm, after a project at Tieri was given the green light.

The Fotowatio Renewable Ventures project was approved by the Central Highlands Regional Council in late May.

The 96 megawatt dc Tieri Solar Farm will join the company's approved 125 megawatt Lilyvale Solar Farm in the same region, which is expected to start construction in the third quarter of the year.

The Tieri project is expected to create between 200 and 250 jobs during construction.

The Tieri project combines with the company's recently approved Clare II Solar Farm in the Burdekin Shire to add an additional 141 megawatts to Fotowatio Renewable Ventures' existing 281 megawatt portfolio of solar farms approved and not yet under construction in the state.

"These recent planning approvals build on FRV's track record of successfully working with local communities to achieve positive regulatory endorsement for its utility-scale solar projects," Managing Director of FRV Australia, Cameron Garnsworthy, said.

Last year, a solar farm at Longreach was announced as one of six set to create over 500 jobs and power 120,000 homes.

Rockhampton Regional Council this year approved the construction of a mega solar farm at Bouldercombe which is set to create over 130 jobs and power up to 60,000 homes.