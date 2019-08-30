Compensation law firm makes exciting move to Beef Capital

COMPENSATION law firm Shine Lawyers is setting up shop in Rockhampton to strengthen its foothold in Queensland.

Shine this week opened the doors at a new office at the Rockhampton Business Centre on Campbell St, which took its number of branches in the state to 23.

Shine Central Queensland general manager James Hickman said the expansion was an exciting time for the plaintiff firm, which specialised in compensation for motor vehicle, workplace and public liability incidents.

Mr Hickman said Shine Lawyers had been representing Rockhampton residents for decades but could now provide a better face-to-face service for personal injury matters.

NEW BRANCH: Shine CQ general manager James Hickman.

"It's an exciting move for Shine and we are very much looking forward to providing the best legal support and advice to ensure more Rocky people have access to justice,” he said.

"With nearby branches operating in Mackay, Gladstone and Bundaberg for many years, it's a natural progression to open this office.

"Rockhampton is the next part in the picture.”

The ground-floor office would begin operations with one staff member but Mr Hickman revealed plans for growth to see more staff based there in the future.

Special counsel Rebecca Ballantyne has been appointed as the Rockhampton branch manager.

Ms Ballantyne has represented dozens of Rockhampton clients in her time as a Bundaberg-based solicitor.

Shine Lawyers special counsel Rebecca Ballantyne.

"Having had plenty of experience acting for Rockhampton residents with great results, we look forward to having an office where we can visit to meet face-to-face and be more available,” she said.

While Shine has built itself up to be a leading plaintiff law firm nationally, it comes from humble regional Queensland roots, having been founded in Toowoomba in 1976.

"We will strive to right wrong in the regional towns and cities, as well as the metro areas,” Ms Ballantyne said.

"To inquire about legal advice from Shine please phone 13 11 99.”