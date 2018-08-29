Compete with the Ninja Warrior this weekend in Rocky

Australian Ninja Warrior Jack Wilson will be in Rockhampton this weekend for the Challenge the Mountain event.

Australian Ninja Warrior Jack Wilson will be in Rockhampton this weekend for the Challenge the Mountain event. Contributed

AUSTRALIAN Ninja Warrior Jack Wilson will be in Rockhampton this weekend as part of the fourth annual Challenge the Mountain event.

A series of activities will be held throughout this weekend.

A Ninja workshop will be held on Sunday, where guests can mingle with the Ninja, do a 2.4km walk/run arriving back at the Great Western Hotel for breakfast.

Those who run/walk the bulls will be "slapped on the wrist” with a CTM wristband that will allow them to earn their complimentary breakfast.

All little Ninjas and their parents can also mingle with Olympian and four-time Commonwealth Gold medallist Steve Monaghetti, and Olympic Gold medallist cyclist Sara Carrigan, with Ninja Jack, and several other cycling and running champions during the weekend events.

Starting with a Sports Dinner on Friday night where each of these sporting stars, Steve Moneghetti, Sara Carrigan, Jack Wilson, Harriet David and Montanna McAvoy, will make speeches and mingle with the crowd, the weekend is full of potential for the whole family.

On Saturday afternoon, Rockhampton's locals are welcome to come to Mt Archer before 2pm, to ensure they, their chairs and eskies are bussed to the top before the start of the races.

Spectators will be watching many and varied competitors pit themselves on bikes and on foot against the Mountain. Races will finish by 5pm so spectators may leave the mountain by bus; or join in the festivities with food and drinks available for an early evening finish.

Find more information about this family weekend at challengethemountain.org.

CHALLENGE THE MOUNTAIN:

Sportsman's Dinner: Friday 6pm, Frenchville Sports Club

Main event: Saturday 3pm - 6pm, Mount Archer

Family Historical Ride: Sunday 7.30am, around Quay, East street and CBD. Finish at Great Western Hotel for breakfast.