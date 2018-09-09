Competition heats up in round one of CQ Premier League semis

SOCCER: In round one of the CQ Premier League Division 1 semi-finals, four of the competition's best went head-to-head on Saturday night.

In the major semis, Frenchville Roos were beaten 2-1 by Clinton FC, securing the Gladstone team's place in the grand final.

In the elimination semis, Capricorn Coast defeated Central FC 3-0, taking them through to next week's preliminary against Frenchville.

Cap Coast coach Shaun Janes praised Jared Moran as the stand-out player on the park for the night.

"Jared was clearly the best player on the park,” he said.

"His shutting down a quality player like Gareth Laurie and not giving him a chance to score.

"There was only a 10 minute period where we slacked off for a bit and they came into the game a bit.

"It went really well and I was pretty confident we were going to win.

"We were defending well and scoring goals... we put the pressure on and got in the back of the net.”

Cap Coast carried through with two goals in the first half and another in the second.

But just like any game, particularly at the tenser end of the competition, there were bound to be a few missed opportunities for either side.

"That's the nature of the game,” Janes said.

Going into next week's match against Frenchville, Janes said he is "full of confidence”.

"We've had two 3-3 draws and one loss against them,” he said.

"We'll deliver our defence the same way we did last weekend.”

The game will be played at Frenchville Sports Club 7pm Saturday.