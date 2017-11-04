Competition sees creation of many children's books

A COMPETITION from Rockhampton Regional Council Libraries has inspired the creation of dozens of children's picture books penned by local budding writers.
Rockhampton council's Communities Committee chair councillor Rose Swadling said the competition, held in celebration of National Children's Week, showcases the creativity of residents from a range of ages - some as young as five.
"No limitations were placed on the format or theme of the book, it was all up to the creators' imagination and creativity," Cr Swadling said.
"From beautiful tales of baby siblings to other world adventures, this competition has seen the creation of a number of quality children's books that have been written and illustrated by our Region's very own aspiring authors and artists.
"It has been fantastic to see so many residents become involved with this, including young children, parent and child duos, primary and high school students, and adults."
The competition was part of the Rockhampton Regional Libraries' First 5 Forever program, raising awareness throughout the community of the importance of early literacy in the first 5 years of a child's life.
Entries were judged by former Children's Book Council of Australia Book of the Year Judge and Awards Coordinator, Lindell Lutton, with winners announced at an awards evening held at the Rockhampton Regional Library last week.
"A total of 14 prizes were presented during the night, including Overall Winners and Highly Commended prizes due to the high quality of the entries," Cr Swadling said.
"Congratulations to all who entered into this year's competition and creating fantastic, brand new pieces of writing."
For those seeking inspiration for their next book - an Authors Expo will be held at the Rockhampton Regional Library on November 18 from 10am until 12 noon. Come along and meet published writers, illustrators and editors.
2017 First 5 Forever Create a Picture Book Competition winners
5yrs and under (with parent)
Lilly Bauer
Bubbles
Special Mention
Flynn Hamilton
Zac's mind control movie
Commended
Alexander Harris
Bilbo Baggins' monster
Winner
Kyra Fysh
The ponies' camping adventure
Commended
City Centre Childcare Preschool Children
In another world
Highly Commended
6-9 years
Peter Lyons
One Brave Dino
Winner
10-13 years
Mikayla Druery
Ocean friends
Winner
Celine Hardy
Steve the snail
Winner
Jack Batley
The surprise birthday party
Commended
Hannah Batley
All shapes and sizes
Commended
Secondary
Winner
Tarnia Strickfuss Dale
Leonardo saves the day
Child / Adult collaboration
Abigail Leadbetter and Peta Lloyd
The unicorn and the mermaid
Winner
Adult
Marie Seeman
Betty and Bradley two honey bees
Highly Commended
Toni Harding
You are my baby brother / sister
Winner