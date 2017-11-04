Competition sees creation of many children's books

Winners announced at an awards evening held at the Rockhampton Regional Library last week

A COMPETITION from Rockhampton Regional Council Libraries has inspired the creation of dozens of children's picture books penned by local budding writers.

Rockhampton council's Communities Committee chair councillor Rose Swadling said the competition, held in celebration of National Children's Week, showcases the creativity of residents from a range of ages - some as young as five.

"No limitations were placed on the format or theme of the book, it was all up to the creators' imagination and creativity," Cr Swadling said.

"From beautiful tales of baby siblings to other world adventures, this competition has seen the creation of a number of quality children's books that have been written and illustrated by our Region's very own aspiring authors and artists.

"It has been fantastic to see so many residents become involved with this, including young children, parent and child duos, primary and high school students, and adults."

The competition was part of the Rockhampton Regional Libraries' First 5 Forever program, raising awareness throughout the community of the importance of early literacy in the first 5 years of a child's life.

Entries were judged by former Children's Book Council of Australia Book of the Year Judge and Awards Coordinator, Lindell Lutton, with winners announced at an awards evening held at the Rockhampton Regional Library last week.

"A total of 14 prizes were presented during the night, including Overall Winners and Highly Commended prizes due to the high quality of the entries," Cr Swadling said.

"Congratulations to all who entered into this year's competition and creating fantastic, brand new pieces of writing."

For those seeking inspiration for their next book - an Authors Expo will be held at the Rockhampton Regional Library on November 18 from 10am until 12 noon. Come along and meet published writers, illustrators and editors.

2017 First 5 Forever Create a Picture Book Competition winners

5yrs and under (with parent) Lilly Bauer Bubbles Special Mention Flynn Hamilton Zac's mind control movie Commended Alexander Harris Bilbo Baggins' monster Winner Kyra Fysh The ponies' camping adventure Commended City Centre Childcare Preschool Children In another world Highly Commended

6-9 years Peter Lyons One Brave Dino Winner

10-13 years Mikayla Druery Ocean friends Winner Celine Hardy Steve the snail Winner Jack Batley The surprise birthday party Commended Hannah Batley All shapes and sizes Commended

Secondary Winner Tarnia Strickfuss Dale Leonardo saves the day

Child / Adult collaboration Abigail Leadbetter and Peta Lloyd The unicorn and the mermaid Winner