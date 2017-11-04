News

Competition sees creation of many children's books

Winners announced at an awards evening held at the Rockhampton Regional Library last week
A COMPETITION from Rockhampton Regional Council Libraries has inspired the creation of dozens of children's picture books penned by local budding writers.

Rockhampton council's Communities Committee chair councillor Rose Swadling said the competition, held in celebration of National Children's Week, showcases the creativity of residents from a range of ages - some as young as five.

"No limitations were placed on the format or theme of the book, it was all up to the creators' imagination and creativity," Cr Swadling said.

"From beautiful tales of baby siblings to other world adventures, this competition has seen the creation of a number of quality children's books that have been written and illustrated by our Region's very own aspiring authors and artists.

"It has been fantastic to see so many residents become involved with this, including young children, parent and child duos, primary and high school students, and adults."

The competition was part of the Rockhampton Regional Libraries' First 5 Forever program, raising awareness throughout the community of the importance of early literacy in the first 5 years of a child's life.

Entries were judged by former Children's Book Council of Australia Book of the Year Judge and Awards Coordinator, Lindell Lutton, with winners announced at an awards evening held at the Rockhampton Regional Library last week.

"A total of 14 prizes were presented during the night, including Overall Winners and Highly Commended prizes due to the high quality of the entries," Cr Swadling said.

"Congratulations to all who entered into this year's competition and creating fantastic, brand new pieces of writing."　　

For those seeking inspiration for their next book - an Authors Expo will be held at the Rockhampton Regional Library on November 18 from 10am until 12 noon. Come along and meet published writers, illustrators and editors.

2017 First 5 Forever Create a Picture Book Competition winners　

5yrs and under (with parent)

　

Lilly Bauer

Bubbles

Special Mention

Flynn Hamilton

Zac's mind control movie

Commended

Alexander Harris

Bilbo Baggins' monster

Winner

Kyra Fysh

The ponies' camping adventure

Commended

City Centre Childcare Preschool Children

In another world

Highly Commended

　

6-9 years

　

Peter Lyons

One Brave Dino

Winner

　

　

　

　

10-13 years

　

Mikayla Druery

Ocean friends

Winner

Celine Hardy

Steve the snail

Winner

Jack Batley

The surprise birthday party

Commended

Hannah Batley

All shapes and sizes

Commended

　

Secondary

Winner

Tarnia Strickfuss Dale

Leonardo saves the day

　

　

　

　

　

Child / Adult collaboration

　

Abigail Leadbetter and Peta Lloyd

The unicorn and the mermaid

Winner

　

　

　

　

Adult

　

Marie Seeman

Betty and Bradley two honey bees

Highly Commended

Toni Harding

You are my baby brother / sister

Winner

