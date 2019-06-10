Competitors 'mow down' the opposition at Yaamba Raceway

THEY came from across the state to mow down the opposition at Yaamba, but it was a Central Queensland driver who cleaned up.

Gracemere man, Chris Rawlinson won the overall amount of points (10) after he took the chequered flag in every race he competed in the Queensland mower racing titles at the Yaamba Raceway.

This achievement saw him claim the Ken Booy Memorial Trophy.

He had joined thirty-six competitors who came from places such as the Fraser Coast, Sunshine Coast and Townsville to go head-to-head in the series.

And youngsters got in the action as well.

Organiser Tarm Booy said the event marked some juniors' first time on a track with no injuries on the day.

"The event came together well, everyone left with mower and body parts in tact,” she said.

Brothers John and Warren Kennedy along with father and son Chris and Slade Rawlinson were also in the contingent of local competitors on the well-maintained track.

Looking ahead between late August to September, the CQ Mower Racing Club will start to prepare for their next race day which will be held on October 20.