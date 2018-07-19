Menu
SOUR NOTE: The unique attraction was a big draw at the River Festival but sadly, Companion Cards weren't accepted.
Council News

Complaint after River Fest Carousel rejects companion cards

Leighton Smith
19th Jul 2018 10:32 AM
A DISABILITY service provider has voiced criticism that companion cards providing discounts for people supporting disabled clients were not accepted on one of River Festival's most popular rides.

Cassandra Ramm, who works for a disability services provider, expressed her disappointment that her companion card which provides discounts to support her disabled clients wasn't accepted on the popular carousel.

POPULAR RIDE: Noah Bevelander, 7, and brother Sam, 9, test out the Royal Double Decker Carousel at the Rockhampton River Festival.
Ms Ramm hit out at the decision on social media.

"Taking people with disabilities down to go on the wonderful carousel to find out their companion cards are not accepted is such a shame,” Ms Ramm said.

"Hopefully in the future this could be discussed and changed.”

When contacted by The Morning Bulletin she further elaborated on the situation.

"I was with one person and there was a fellow workmate there as well and he had one client as well and we asked if we could use the companion card and [the cashier] said 'I'm pretty sure you can't but I'll just go and ask the lady in charge' and she said 'no, you can't',” Ms Ramm said.

"So we couldn't use it and we had to pay.

"I'd just like to be able to use our companion cards with our clients so we can go and help support them on rides without having to pay while we're working.

"That way we can give them a fun and enjoyable experience at the River Festival.”

A Rockhampton Region Council spokesperson said it planned to fix the policy situation regarding third party operator for next year's event.

Any companion card holders charged for the carousel can now apply to council for a refund.

POPULAR ATTRACTION: There were long queues to the carousel during the River Festival.
"Council already accepts the companion card at a range of venues and it was an oversight that River Festival hasn't been added to that list yet,” the council spokesperson said.

"Any companion card holders who were charged are asked to get in contact with council so we can organise a refund.

"Accepting the companion card will be built into future River Festival event management plans for consistency going forward.”

When informed of the council's efforts to rectify the companion card situation for future River Festivals, Ms Ramm was pleased.

"That's great, I'm glad they're on board and willing to help out,” Ms Ramm said.

18 business venues accept companion Cards around Rockhampton.

  • Capricorn Sunbus　　
  • Transport
  • NORTH ROCKHAMPTON　82 McLaughlin St
  • http://www.sunbus.com.au
  • Telephone:　(07) 4936 2133

  • PCYC Rockhampton　　
  • Health and Fitness
  • NORTH ROCKHAMPTON　Bridge Street
  • http://www.pcyc.org.au
  • Telephone:　(07) 4927 7899

  • Schotia Place　　
  • Sport and Recreation
  • ROCKHAMPTON　201 Bolsover St
  • http://www.rrc.qld.gov.au
  • Telephone:　(07) 4936 8551

  • Rockhampton Regional Council　　
  • Council
  • ROCKHAMPTON　232 Bolsover St
  • http://www.rrc.qld.gov.au
  • Telephone:　(07) 4939 9200

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

