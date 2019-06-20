Complaint results in notice not to make noise for four days

DRUG DETECTOR: Drivers lick the pads on the blue section in a road-side test for cannabis and methamphetamine in the saliva.

DRUG DETECTOR: Drivers lick the pads on the blue section in a road-side test for cannabis and methamphetamine in the saliva. FILE

RESIDENTS at a Blackwater home have been issued a notice not to make any noise for four days.

At 9.14pm on June 10, police were called to a noise complaint at a residence on Rufus St, Blackwater. They issued the occupants with a noise abatement direction for 96 hours.

Earlier that evening, at about 6.30pm, police intercepted a vehicle on Wattle St, Blackwater. It is alleged that the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured. The 29-year-old male driver was issued infringement notices.

Following this, Blackwater police undertook many other arrests.

The following day, at 8am, police intercepted a vehicle on the Capricorn Highway, Comet. It is alleged the 58-year-old male driver was unlicensed. He was issued an infringement notice.

An hour later, police intercepted another vehicle on Capricorn Hwy, Comet.

It is alleged that the 33-year-old male driver of the vehicle tested positive to a roadside drug test.

He was charged with driving a vehicle while a relevant drug was present in his saliva and will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on August 23.

READ HERE: Pub patrons cop spit, swearing and yelling from man

READ HERE: Alleged Woorabinda gun shooter faces court

REVEALED: Murder accused of Depot Hill suspicious death

At 9.33am on June 11, police intercepted a vehicle on Railway St, Blackwater.

It is alleged that the 22-year-old male driver of the vehicle tested positive to a roadside drug test. He was also charged with driving a vehicle whilst a relevant drug was present in saliva. He will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on August 2.

On June 13, at 4.45pm, a two vehicle traffic crash occurred at the intersection of Columba Street and Rufus St, Blackwater.

A 16-year-old male occupant sustained minor injuries.

The following day, sometime between 6.30pm and 7.50pm, a vehicle was unlawfully entered on Yeates Ave, Blackwater and an unknown amount of money was stolen.

Police are appealing for information from the public to identify the suspect in relation to this matter.