‘Completely fine’: What it’s like to get the Covid jab

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in at a new hub was quick and easy for journalist Rachael Rosel, despite not fitting into any of the eligible categories.

The first of Brisbane's community vaccination hubs opened on Wednesday and despite being under 50 and not fitting into any of the current eligible categories, I decided to test my luck.

The hub was at the Rocklea Showgrounds where you park on the grass and make your way to a desk set-up at the base of the grandstand.

I was asked routine questions including whether I had a booking or if I was a walk-in and my age, which was the deciding factor on which vaccine I would be getting.

Being in my 20s, I could get the Pfizer which is also available for eligible over-50s.

All other people over 50 were to get the AstraZeneca.

Walking in was easy enough, but officials did ask that as the hubs hopefully get busier, people should book in to ensure they are guaranteed a jab on the day.

Other than some waiting, the vaccine experience was smooth, easy and full of lollipops.

I filled in a quick form at the makeshift reception where I was handed a lollipop, before I was ushered into the check-in area where all my details were taken.

The Courier-Mail journalist Rachael Rosel after she was vaccinated for COVID-19. Picture: Steve Pohlner

After around 30 minutes of waiting in line, I then moved into the vaccination room where there were rows of cubicles with chairs and registered nurses inside each.

The vaccine felt like any other needle, a bit of a pinch and then completely fine.

They then ushered me out where I had to scan a QR code to record my symptoms and was told if I felt off at all there was a medical team on site to help.

You were required to sit for a further 15 minutes at the centre with a bottle of water to aid you before you could hit the road, of course with another lollipop in hand and a bandaid on arm.

People from all walks of life filled the vaccination room including families getting it done to protect loved ones with auto-immune disorders and others getting the box ticked for work.

All-in-all the process was about an hour before I was allowed to leave with strict instructions to return in three weeks time to finish off the process - and hopefully get some more lollipops.

