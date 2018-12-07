Completion date announced for Rocky Hospital's carpark

INSPECTING PROGRESS: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry with Queensland Senate candidate Gerard Rennick were happy to see Rockhampton Hospital's long awaited multi-story carpark progressing towards completion.

IN welcome news for Rockhampton Hospital's staff and visitors, the long awaited carpark is set to be completed by March.

The usual slog to find a carpark and walk often a long distance to the hospital is set to become a distant memory once the improved amenity is opened next year.

Touring the facility with Minister for Northern Australia Matt Canavan and LNP's Queensland Senate candidate Gerard Rennick, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said she was delighted to see an end to the ongoing hospital parking problem.

"I am tickled pink to see this vital piece of infrastructure so close to being open to the public,” Ms Landry said.

"With 597 car park spaces for staff, patients and visitors, the new hospital carpark will be a godsend for thousands of Central Queenslanders who have to visit the region's major base hospital.

"This was the number one issue for me at the 2016 election and I can tell you it took quite a bit of convincing my colleagues just how important it was to our community.

"This new carpark not only looks magnificent, it will provide far better access than we had before with patients and visitors alike often having to park hundreds of metres away, trudging up hill and down dale just to get the treatment they need or to visit loved ones.”

Ms Landry said she couldn't be happier to see it actually built and congratulated the CQHHS on keeping the parking charges so low compared with hospital parking options in other cities.

Hospital visitors will be charged $2/hour and $10/day.

Senator Canavan said he was pleased to see the election promise being fulfilled and on budget.

"This is local infrastructure that will make a real difference to people visiting the hospital, and residents in the local area,” Senator Canavan said.

"This new car park is going to take pressure off Rockhampton's suburban streets and make the experience of visiting the hospital just that little bit easier for everyone.”

Comparing regional Queensland hospital parking charges:

Toowoomba $6/hour, $16/day

Sunshine Coast $5/hour, $14.9/day

Rockhampton $2/hour, $10/day