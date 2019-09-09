Menu
View of the building from the north.
Complex with shops, units approved for residential area

vanessa jarrett
by
9th Sep 2019 1:00 AM
A COMPLEX with shops on the ground level and units above has been approved for a residential street in Berserker.

The material change of use for four shops and eight units is on a 1012sqm site at 78 High St.

The site has a high-rise home with an attached carport that would need to be demolished for the development.

The second and third floor of the development, which will have eight two-bedroom, two-bathroom units.
The plans also include a rear carpark and access driveway.

The application notes the width, speed and volume of High St already allows on-street car parking.

In response to information requested by Rockhampton Regional Council, the applicant incorporated a single crossover on the western side of the allotment for good line of sight and clearance from existing infrastructure.

The zoning around the site is low to medium-density residential housing.

One submission was received in the notification period for the development.

Following this, council planning and regulatory officers approved the development of a low-medium rise built form that "does not compromise the residential character and existing amenity of the surrounding area”.

DEVELOPMENT ZONE: A house at 78 High St is to be demolished to make way for a complex of four shops and eight units.
The proposal aims to create an "attractive streetscape that is integrated with the nearby centres whilst offering an affordable and convenient living option”.

Approved plans include additional landscaping with a one-metre-wide planting buffer along the eastern boundary, to soften the appearance of the building, provide shade and improve aesthetic appeal.

The mixed-use development application was lodged with the council in March 2018 and approved in May 2019.

LYNP Project and Constructions Pty Ltd will build the project on behalf of the property owners.

Development permits for access and park works, roof and allotment drainage works, and demolition and building works must be obtained before work can be begin.

78 HIGH ST, BERSERKER

  • Four shops on ground level
  • Eight two-bedroom, two-bathroom units above
  • Rear carpark and access driveway
  • House to be removed to make way for development
  • Developer LYNP Project and Constructions Pty Ltd
