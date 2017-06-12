24°
News

Complexity to Bayton Award winner's art work

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 12th Jun 2017 4:12 PM
Agnes Water artist Tobias De Maine with his Bayton Award winning piece Death and Devotion: urn with bowl
Agnes Water artist Tobias De Maine with his Bayton Award winning piece Death and Devotion: urn with bowl Rockhampton Art Gallery

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU ever sat down and had a conversation about the things Tobias De Maine knows, you'd be left scratching your head as to whether he is a surfer, an anthropologist, a geologist, a chemist, an artist, a musician or a software maker.

And just for the heck of it, let's throw in philosophy in the form of alchemy.

In fact, he is a jack of all the trades mentioned above, aiming to master some in his own way.

You could think of him as a modern day version of Leonardo Da Vinci, the 15th Century Italian artist who had a curiosity about how things worked and a knack for inventing engineering structures centuries before society was ready to use them.

De Maine spoke with The Morning Bulletin straight after his Bayton Award win at the Rockhampton Art Gallery last weekend.

The conversation flowed from how he was disillusioned with modern art as it was in the 1990s when he was at university to music festivals such as the Big Day Out, how different cultures react to death, the scientific approach to ceramics and fusion music.

De Maine and his partner Tamara Sladojevic purchased their property at Agnes Water nine years ago.

Originally it was a 'getaway' from the fast intense working world in the music festival scene, creating digital art and generative software.

His love of surfing also made Agnes appealing.

"It's a bit of a rock and roll lifestyle,” he said.

De Maine, 40, studied at the Queensland College of Art and had plans to do painting and drawing at Queensland University of Technology in 1993-97, but was too shocked by how much modern art had "taken over the world”, so he ended up doing computer art.

"I started doing digital art and that paved the way as a software engineer,” he said.

"The internet was just in its infancy and so I started working and I started getting jobs. It was a way of getting good pay. I was web building and I was starting to write software.

"I came in as a graphic designer and ended up being a full stack software developer.”

But he didn't walk away from non-digital art completely, setting up a gallery in Brisbane with 13 studios for emerging artists with a friend.

Three and half years later, he met Tamara, who was also doing digital art, and the pair ended up doing digital art at music festivals like Big Day Out for seven or eight years.

It was the death of his father two years ago, after a 24-year battle with heart disease, that sparked a life turn around.

When doctors gave De Maine's father six months to live, he relocated to the Sunshine Coast to spend time with his pottery parents and that was where he was pulled back into the ceramics world by well-known artists.

"They've taken me under their wing (in the past two years) and they've pushed me but they haven't told me what to make or what to do,” he said. "They've just shown me things and I've then gone on my own journey.”

But he didn't leave computers behind.

Instead, he has used his computers to look at mining reports, create software to help calculate the scientific side of ceramics and monitor natural disasters.

"If you want to be able to make something out of your natural environment, you have to understand the chemistry, the oxide chemistry, of what you are making and how to mix those together and how fire is going to fuse that into a physical object at the end of it and make it work,” he said.

"I used my software knowledge to be able to accelerate my knowledge of ceramics really really quickly.”

De Maine collects his materials from old mine sites, sites where testing has been done and he can see from reports what is there, along with other natural environments.

"So this piece that I've made that's in the show, the clay has come from a clay pit in Toowoomba, the basalts come from Maleny. The pumice has come from the beaches at Agnes Water which actually comes from a volcanic eruption that happened in the Pacific just above New Zealand three years ago.”

When asked how he knew the pumice had come from that specific eruption, he said between the amount of pumice on the beach at the time (he couldn't see the sand) and the different texture of different pumice, he was able to use his computer to work out where it came from.

Moving on from the science behind the piece, De Maine discussed what was going through his mind during the past two years about death and how cultures view, celebrate or mourn loss and the symbolism of pottery pieces in life and death.

For instance, the ceramic bowl in his piece could be viewed as an instrument to eat out, sustaining life. While the urn could be either a vessel to store food, or store ashes of beloved person. The bowl could also be a way of giving an offering for the deceased.

"Something that is in our culture that we don't value is our connections with other people when they die. We either glorify them or we put them away,” De Maine said. "So I'm very interested in the idea that life isn't a permanent thing. We have impermanence in life and I'm very interested in I don't know what's going to happen after or before life begins.

"The other thing that I'm interested in is alchemy.

"There is this thing with ceramics being that you are trying to create precious objects from the earth, so it's a bit like this alchemical idea of being able to forge gold from other base metals.

"And the other thing that runs with that is the whole idea of alchemy being able to liberate your mind or liberate yourself from life and understand what it means to be alive.”

As for coming up with the design of the piece, other than the symbolism and scientific aspect, there was a level of aestheticism.

"I think it was an aesthetic decision to have a glazed top and a non-glazed bottom,” De Maine said.

"But because its wood-firing, you're getting ash pushed through it and ashes settling on it. So the bowl has got exactly the same glaze and if you are able to get up and look at the bowl you can actually see different crystallisations in the actual glaze in it. It's very hard to see from afar.

"And that was actually fired towards the back of the kiln. The kiln was probably 4.5m long full of ware. There's six, seven people firing it together. So we are all sharing it, doing team work of six hours each over three days.

"In this particular firing, we decided to load it up with wood at the end and reduce cool it. It created the texture on the actual glaze.

"It gave a particular look through the whole ware.

"There's an element of chance about the way the pots going to turn out. That's the thing about wood-firing.”

For now, De Maine will continue his focus on the handmade ceramics business, Kaolin and Coal, he and Sladojevic have established.

He will also take advantage of part of his prize, an international artist residency in Singapore in 2018, to develop a new body of work for the for a solo exhibition at Rockhampton Art Gallery in 2020.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  agnes water alchemy bayton award big day out geology kaolin and coal pottery rockhampton art gallery tobias de maine

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

REVEALED: Headricks Lane unveil 'Upper Level' and pier plans

REVEALED: Headricks Lane unveil 'Upper Level' and pier plans

New CBD project plans revealed as The Upper Level marked complete

REVEALED: Top 5 thrilling rides at the Rocky Show 2017

The Beast

The top 5 thrilling rides to check out at this year's Show

On strike: Oaky North miners' dirty deeds

Oaky North mine workers helping out at Tieri State School.

GALLERY: See what they got up to behind the scenes

Reports of a black sedan ramming a car in Rocky street

EMERGENCY SERVICES: Generic Police file photo.

Police on the way to the incident

Local Partners

Five calls for help in seven days for CQ coast guards

Submerged items, jellyfish and old distress beacons keep Central Queensland coast guard crews busy.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Queen's Birthday honours for four locals

COMMUNITY PILLAR: Merilyn Luck with some of the collection of art owned by the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Local residents named in the Queen's Birthday 2017 Honours List.

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 28 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets. June 10, 2017

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

WHAT'S ON: 72 hours across the region

SHOW TIME: Ashton Mather, Zander Jacqued and Oliver Armstrong ride the Whizzer at Yeppoon Show last year.

Check out what's on this weekend in CQ.

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Aussies Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin miss out at Tonys

BETTE Midler steals the show at the Tony Awards by refusing to leave the stage, while Aussies miss out

Host Spacey hints at gay rumours at Tonys

Kevin Spacey has led tributes to his 'House of Cards' co-star Elizabeth Norment, who recently passed away at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

"I'm coming out ... no, wait, no ..."

Bachelor in Paradise production halted over ‘misconduct’

DeMario Jackson.

A US Bachelor spinoff has been shut down

Black Panther trailer is here to get your blood pumping

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

MARVEL Studios has debuted the first trailer for Black Panther

Katy Perry ranks sex with Orlanda Bloom, John Mayer

John Mayer probably isn't going to love this.

“I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!”

Stewart downs F1 'shoey' with Aussie Ricciardo

Patrick Stewart performs a 'shoey' at the Canadian Grand Prix.

'Star Trek' actor joins in as Aussie celebrates third in F1 race.

Judah breaks through Tina Arena's Chains on The Voice

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice.

Judah earns standing ovation after taking on Tina Arena classic

LOOKING FOR A HUGE QUEENSLANDER TO RENOVATE? INSPECT TODAY.

259 William Street, The Range 4700

House 3 2 2 $379,000

EXPERIENCE LIVING IN A MAGNIFICENT QUEENSLANDER WITH OLD WORLD CHARM. ENJOY THE SALT WATER POOL. FRONT AND BACK DECKS. BEAUTIFUL BREEZES. RESTORE THIS BEAUTIFUL...

SHED, DECK, 3 BEDROOM SOLID HOME. $225,000

173 Lakes Creek Road, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $225,000

THIS PROPERTY WILL TICK THE BOXES FOR YOUR WANTS AND NEEDS. CURRENTLY RENTED TO GREAT TENANTS AT $280 PER WEEK UNTIL THE 30TH AUGUST, 2018. • LARGE DECK • DOUBLE...

Quiet and Private

27 Chalmers Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 3 $310,000

If you've been looking for a nice quiet street in a sought after location, then this one is for you. This very much loved home has 3 good sized bedrooms, an office...

4 BEDROOMS. 3 BATHROOMS. 2 LIVING ROOMS. 5409m2 Alot. VIEWS FOREVER. $455,000

9 Samuel Place, Rockyview 4701

House 4 3 2 $455,000

Move straight into this massive 4 Bedroom Brick home with spectacular views overlooking the upmarket Olive Estate only minutes away from Rockhampton. This...

Returning $420 p/w and Renovated

1 and 2/113 Menzies Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Conveniently located, renovated interiors and a great rental return! Interested? Read on. Close to schools and shops this 2 x 2 bedroom duplex is perfect for the...

Great Value, Fantastic Price and Further Potential!

27 Pillich street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 4 $330,000

This Stunning home is set to sell! Renovated perfectly throughout the inside with quality finishes and features it will sure impress upon inspection. andbull;3...

Executive Style , Sophistication and Quality 1640m2 Allotment

5A Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $720,000

This home has stunning design; quality finishes and is over 300m2 in floor area. Everything has been thought of in this beautiful new home package in Norman...

THE PROUD ENTERTAINER AND FAMILY HOME. $599,000 NEGOTIABLE

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $599,000

• Executive Home in Sort After Location • 5 Bedrooms • Fully Ducted Air-conditioning • In-ground Salt Water Pool connecting with the large covered entertainment...

17 Prime Acres in Farnborough $449,000

739 Farnborough Road, Farnborough 4703

4 2 5 $449,000

This great property is situated just past the Farnborough Primary School and General Store. It has been developed as an Organic hobby farm over the years to grow...

Conveniently Located

34 South Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 2 $149,000

Positioned close to the CBD and offering rear lane access, 34 South Street is ripe for picking. With the owner needing to relocate ASAP, this neat, clean and tidy...

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Contrasting homes with stunning views from Rocky's peak

The quite breath-taking views of the Rockhampton CBD and beyond.

Mt Archer homes with "other-worldy" feel

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!