Compo claim ‘nightmare’ for father

WORKCOVER claims from Queensland's embattled mining industry are continuing to grow, with more than four being accepted every day last ­financial year.

The startling figure can be revealed amid calls for WorkCover to process claims quicker, with one former mines worker claiming it took almost a year to receive his initial payment in what he described as a "nightmare" experience.

Adrian Vicary was working as an underground miner at Glencore's Oaky North mine in the Bowen Basin when he suffered diesel inhalation poisoning in July 2016.

The Airlie Beach father, who was employed by Manuplex, said he didn't receive his payment until almost a year after he lodged his claim.

"You felt bad for asking," Mr Vicary told The Courier-Mail.

"It was like they (WorkCover) wanted you to go away."

Mr Vicary said he went from being "perfectly fine" to not being able to cross a road because he couldn't breath.

After his initial WorkCover claim was rejected, the father contacted Shine Lawyers who requested a review in January 2017.

Mr Vicary was informed he was successful in April that year, however the firm was forced to intervene in July when his payment didn't arrive.

Mr Vicary said a payment was received in September that year.

He said while his current case worker is "awesome", he initially felt like WorkCover wanted him to "go away".

"You're only as good as the system," he said.

WorkCover Queensland CEO Bruce Watson said it managed more than 67,000 workers' compensation claims of varying complexity per year.

"The majority of cases are decided very quickly, however more complex cases require time to gather information," he said.