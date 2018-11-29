Compost case a waste, council says

Compost Works said it spent more than $200,000 in a bid to open a waste facility at Thabeban. (FILE)

Compost Works said it spent more than $200,000 in a bid to open a waste facility at Thabeban. (FILE) jokevanderleij8

A COMPOST company's case was thrown out after it claimed to have spent more than $200,000 battling authorities for project approval.

The dispute over Compost Works' proposed Bundaberg facility has been fermenting since at least 2016.

In November that year, Bundaberg Regional councillors voted 5-4 against approving the facility at Kay McDuff Drive, Thabeban.

Compost Works appealed against that council decision, so the case went to the Planning and Environment Court.

But the council said the appeal was a waste of court time and "a futility" because Compost Works did not even own the land.

Instead, the Minister for Economic Development or MEDQ was the landowner, Judge William Everson said in a judgment delivered on Wednesday.

The council said MEDQ no longer agreed to the land being used for the composting facility.

And the council said Compost Works had "no prospect of using the land for the proposed use".

Compost Works alleged the ministry changed its position in terms of its support for the proposed development.

The council provided the court with letters MEDQ staff sent to Compost Works' lawyers.

In October 2016, an MEDQ executive said council support was "essential" before the ministry would sign a lease with Compost Works.

Compost Works also told the court it spent more than $200,000 progressing the application.

And the company said it had "extensive negotiations" with MEDQ's lawyers.

Judge Everson said the "true nature and extent" of negotiations between Compost Works and MEDQ remained unclear.

The compost company's application was dismissed.

Previously, concerns raised about the proposal included smell impacts on local residents, and supposed dangers to aircraft from birds attracted to compost.

However, the News-Mail reported Compost Works agreed to not accept vegetable and fruit waste at the site, and had an aviation expert write an amended bird management plan.

It wasn't immediately clear what if any future legal developments might happen in the case.

A Compost Works director said he was unaware of Judge Everson's decision before NewsRegional called.

Lawyers for both sides were approached for comment.

- NewsRegional