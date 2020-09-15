Concern for child locked in car at Kershaw Gardens

Paramedics were called to Kershaw Gardens this morning.

UPDATE: A young child who was locked in a car for a short period this morning at North Rockhampton’s Kershaw Gardens is reportedly safe and well.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public shortly before 10.30am.

The child, reported to be a two-year-old, was conscious but started to become distressed while inside the vehicle.

While emergency services crews were en route to the popular family precinct, someone was able to get the child out of the vehicle.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics assessed the female child on scene.

The QAS spokesman said the girl was okay and she was left in the care of her family.

