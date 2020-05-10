Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services crews were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of Denison and Derby Streets, Rockhampton, on Sunday morning.
Emergency services crews were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of Denison and Derby Streets, Rockhampton, on Sunday morning.
News

Concern for elderly pair after Mother’s Day car crash

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
10th May 2020 9:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO elderly people have possibly sustained injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Rockhampton this morning.

Emergency services crews were called to the intersection of Denison and Derby Streets at 9.35am.

The elderly pair, a man and woman, were both experiencing back pain and the woman remained in the vehicle.

She also said she had pain to a shoulder and a leg.

There was fluid leaking onto the road and also debris on the road.

At least one vehicle was in the middle of the roadway, blocking traffic.

More to come.

car crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FREE CONTENT: Missing man from West Rockhampton

        FREE CONTENT: Missing man from West Rockhampton

        News Adam Thomas, who suffers from a medical condition, was last seen at an Canoona Road address around 12pm today.

        COVID-19 throws CQ’s massive Exercise Wallaby into doubt

        premium_icon COVID-19 throws CQ’s massive Exercise Wallaby into doubt

        News 2020 marks the 30th anniversary of exercises with the Singapore Armed Forces.

        Showgrounds saddle up for a $338,000 revamp

        premium_icon Showgrounds saddle up for a $338,000 revamp

        Community The stables may be empty for now, but a $338,000 revamp to the Clermont Showgrounds...

        Vehicle ends up on its side after dodging wallaby

        premium_icon Vehicle ends up on its side after dodging wallaby

        News Three police cars and a fire crew were spotted by a witness racing to the scene of...