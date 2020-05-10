Concern for elderly pair after Mother’s Day car crash
TWO elderly people have possibly sustained injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Rockhampton this morning.
Emergency services crews were called to the intersection of Denison and Derby Streets at 9.35am.
The elderly pair, a man and woman, were both experiencing back pain and the woman remained in the vehicle.
She also said she had pain to a shoulder and a leg.
There was fluid leaking onto the road and also debris on the road.
At least one vehicle was in the middle of the roadway, blocking traffic.
More to come.