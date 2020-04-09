Concern for ‘severe risk’ Rocky businesses

An insolvency specialist says its data shows almost two per cent of Rockhampton businesses were at risk of going busy before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

An insolvency specialist says its data shows almost two per cent of Rockhampton businesses were at risk of going busy before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

AN INSOLVENCY specialist says its data shows almost two per cent of Rockhampton businesses were at risk of going busy before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Analysts at SV Partners compiled data for the Commercial Risk Outlook Report, which found a number of Rockhampton businesses were experiencing high to severe levels of risk in early March.

But this outlook has significantly amplified in a matter of weeks due to the impacts of coronavirus.

At the time the Rockhampton region’s insolvency data was collated, the report showed 1.9 per cent of businesses were at risk of insolvency immediately prior to the current economic volatility.

As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic severely affects businesses across the country, SV Partners is cautioning Rocky businesses to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

SV Partners associate director Frank O’Neill said in these unprecedented times it was impossible to make accurate economic predictions, especially with future stability so dependent on how quickly the number of COVID-19 cases can be controlled - not only in Australia but around the world.

“The speed in which treatments and vaccines are developed also plays a major role when forecasting our economic outlook, so with those elements still uncertain, businesses should be seeking expert advice,” Mr O’Neill said.

“These are difficult and challenging times, and the ­impact of COVID-19 is also quite variable across local business sectors.

“Rockhampton businesses need to be assessing their financial position right now as the risks associated with the crisis continues to develop.

“Improvements in the Central Queensland economy over the last 18 months have been patchy, and now the impact of COVID-19 has completely changed the outlook.”

SV Partners associate director Frank O'Neill.

Mr O’Neill said as a result of COVID-19, the region’s travel, recreation and hospitality businesses had been most affected, with essential services like supermarkets, electrical goods stores and transportation businesses noting a firmer demand.

“The most significant concern is that the data in the March report does not reflect the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, so there will be many more businesses at risk.

“In situations like this, businesses must consider the variety of resources available to them to maintain their cash flow.

“These may include cash reserves, government support packages and determining extensions to debt where possible.

“For businesses operating under financial stress, the impact of COVID-19 will likely move them to a position where it is not possible to recover.

“If a business is unable to readily access alternate methods of financial support, it may have crossed the line into legal insolvency.”

Mr O’Neill said having a business in financial distress could be a crushing experience and it was equally important to recognise the emotional impact on business owners and their employees.

“As this situation continues to develop, the best thing that Rockhampton businesses can do is to seek qualified professional advice in relation to their current position and future outlook.”

As of early March, the Commercial Risk Outlook Report’s findings showed 12,927 businesses, or 2.1 per cent of incorporated Australian businesses across all industries, were at high to severe risk of financial failure over the next 12 months.

Mr O’Neill said in the few weeks following the collection of this data, and with the effect of current national and global developments, these numbers were expected to climb.

The report draws upon millions of commercially-sourced records and data assets to create and analyse comprehensive risk profiles of more than half a million Australian incorporated businesses.

The report identifies and analyses the sectors and geographical location of businesses facing the risk of financial failure during the next 12 months.