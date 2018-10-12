Concerned CQ residents urged to attend Rocky's Drought Forum

FORUM: Have your say on how the Queensland Government can better handle the drought today at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre.

FORUM: Have your say on how the Queensland Government can better handle the drought today at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre. AgForce

WHEN the Queensland Government announced plans to review its policies for dealing with the current and future drought scenarios, one thing was missing.

While the two member independent panel, helmed by Ruth Wade and Charles Burke, were listed to undertake five forums throughout regional Queensland, a visit to Central Queensland was missing from the itinerary.

DROUGHT PANELIST: Charles Burke is the Chief Executive Officer at the Queensland Transport and Logistics Council and former Chief Executive Officer of AgForce Queensland. Mr Burke is a beef producer with cattle holdings near Esk in South East Queensland and has a long association with the rural sector and agricultural policy. Mr Burke previously served as the Vice-President of the National Farmers' Federation (NFF) and as a Director of NFF Limited. Contributed

DROUGHT PANELIST: Ms Ruth Wade is the part-time Chair of the Queensland GasFields Commission. Ms Wade is the former Chief Executive Officer of the Queensland Farmers' Federation and prior to that was Executive Director of the Ricegrowers' Association of Australia Inc. Ms Wade has a long association with agricultural industries, with her former roles including Executive Director of The Cattlemen's Union of Australia, Director of Meat and Livestock Australia Ltd and a former Director of QRAA (Queensland Rural Adjustment Authority). Contributed

After hearing concerns from residents wishing to have their say, Rockhampton Regional Councillor Drew Wickerson contacted Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke who successfully lobbied the Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner for a Rockhampton forum, due to start today at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre.

"Our Government recognises the toll drought takes on our communities. Since the start of this drought, the Queensland Government has spent $670 million to help farmers on the land,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"We're looking at ways to better prepare and respond to future droughts. This Friday's forum is a great opportunity for Rockhampton and surrounding area residents to have their say on this important issue.

"These forums are being held part of our broader consultation process, which closes on October 19.”

Cr Wickerson said he appreciated the opportunity to work closely with Mr O'Rourke to ensure the voices of our rural communities were heard.

"We have shared the concerns raised by our rural residents at recent Community Conversations with Barry O'Rourke, State Member for Rockhampton, and I am pleased that he has been able to secure an additional Drought Forum here in the Beef Capital,” Cr Wickerson said.

"This important forum will provide the opportunity for the agricultural and grazing sector in the Rockhampton region and neighbouring shires to strongly present their case to improve the programme and build resilience for future droughts.”

Councillor Ellen Smith said the drought review committee needed to meet at least twice a year, before and after winter.

"You only need to take a look at our rural areas to see they are as dry as areas that are drought declared. It will take some people years to get back on their feet, and until they can, they need ongoing assistance. We really need to see action,” Cr Smith said.