‘Concerned’: LSC seeks more answers about waste facility

The Livingstone Shire Council has requested more answers from the developer of a controversial waste management facility on Artillery Road at Ironpot.

KB Waste Group has plans to construct a new concrete crushing facility which will recycle construction and demolition waste and aims to contribute to the circular economy.

But residents are afraid of the impact of stormwater run-off polluting their only water sources, increased noise from the facility and estimated 251 daily vehicles on Artillery Road, and the amenity of the rural-zoned land.

Planning officer Jonathon Trevett-Lyall said during the Ordinary Meeting on May 18 that the development complied with all of the necessary benchmarks.

“The officer recommendation is to approve the development, subject to reasonable development conditions and infrastructure charges notice for the total of $33,403.30,” Mr Trevett-Lyall said.

The development application was submitted on January 18 and there were 18 submissions received by the council during a 22-day notification period in March, with 17 being deemed to be properly made in accordance with the Planning Act 2016.

Councillor Andrea Friend asked where the catchment area for the water run-off was and Mr Trevett-Lyall said it was part of the reports provided.

Cr Friend also asked why there was no comprehensive noise report.

Mr Trevett-Lyall replied saying there was more incentive to provide these for more built-up areas.

The meeting heard 2.6ha of forest would need to be removed.

Given the development has already been granted an environmental authority by the Department of Environment and Science, mayor Andy Ireland asked if there was any way to override or object to them.

“So we have, as we understand it, these approvals being issued out of Brisbane with people who are unaware of our situation here,” Cr Ireland said.

Mr Trevett-Lyall said it would be hard with the conditions provided, but it was possible to override the EA if it went against the council’s planning scheme.

As to why the proposal was for medium-impact industry instead of heavy, the meeting heard it was a collective decision by the council officers and consultant.

Councillor Pat Eastwood said he was concerned about the hours of operation, currently set to be 7am to 6pm on weekdays.

He also asked whether approving this development in a rural area set a precedent and whether it would be harder to reject these proposals in the future.

“It doesn’t make it harder to say no,” Mr Trevett-Lyall replied.

He also said a lot of rural roads didn’t have roads of ‘higher order’ and Artillery Road was able to handle more traffic than other rural roads.

Councillor Rhodes Watson said he visited the property and had concerns about noise impacts not being properly addressed.

“Properly adding something where we ask for information about sound, the noise... emissions, because it wasn’t in the report and I believe that’s a very important part of this,” he said.

The meeting heard there was a potential for appeal if the development was rejected, with a report saying this would cause an unknown cost to the council.

Cr Ireland moved to request further information from the developer about stormwater run-off, noise and dust suppression.

But the meeting heard the applicant had no statutory obligation to provide such a response, and any further information provided would be in ‘good faith’.

“I’m still extremely concerned about overland flow and the potential impacts on Hedlow Creek,” he said.

“Talking to the neighbours, they tell me they have a dam behind their site which is 5ML, which fills up in a matter of hours.”

He said the potential of contaminating the Hedlow Creek system was ‘unacceptable’.

All councillors except for Cr Hutton voted to delay the motion.