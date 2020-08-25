Concerning incident at CQ jail sparks major response

TWO defence lawyers attending Capricornia Correctional Centre were this afternoon held inside the facility during an apparent lockdown.

Individuals at Rockhampton court were informed of the unfolding incident after the two lawyers were unable to attend their scheduled hearings.

It is understood the incident occurred just before 4pm Tuesday afternoon at the Etna Creek facility.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Correctional Services confirmed an incident had occured inside the prison.

However, she further revealed it was not a lockdown but instead a self-harm incident involving an inmate.

Processes at the correctional facility were subsequently delayed as staff dealt with the matter.

It is believed the two lawyers were held inside the facility for around 30 minutes.

Operations returned to normal around 5pm.