Crime

9000 breath tests: Shocking statistics from police blitz

JASMINE BURKE
by
31st Dec 2018 1:00 PM | Updated: 4:49 PM
THE Richmond Police District have conducted more than 9000 breath tests since the commencement of Operation Safe Arrival on December 21, which Inspector David Vandergriend said was leading the region.

"Out of that we've had 12 seatbelt offences detected, 133 speeding fines issues, and 160 other offences that have been detected where a penalty notice has been issued," Insp Vandergriend said.

"Local police will continue to enforce the road laws throughout the night up until tomorrow when Operation Safe Arrival is completed."

Double demerits are still in place until tomorrow.

Lismore Northern Star

