28°
News

Concerns accused drug trafficker would do a Mokbel

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 23rd Mar 2017 6:00 AM
Australian fugitive Tony Mokbel, 41, was arrested in Athens in possession of cocaine, on June 6, 2007. Mokbel was arrested in inAthens . (AP Photo/Police Hand out)
Australian fugitive Tony Mokbel, 41, was arrested in Athens in possession of cocaine, on June 6, 2007. Mokbel was arrested in inAthens . (AP Photo/Police Hand out) EUROKINISSI

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MEMBER of an alleged million dollar drug syndicate operating out of Rockhampton was deemed as much a flight risk as notorious drug lord Tony Mokbel.

The 34-year-old man, who grew up on a cattle property at St Lawrence before moving to Rockhampton when he was 19, applied for bail in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday in relation to 15 drug charges laid on Tuesday, including four of trafficking.

Doug Winning, solicitor for the accused, suggested his client, Brendan Arthur Lynch, could forfeit his passport, among other bail conditions, to satisfy the police prosecution's concerns.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes, opposed bail, saying police had observed Lynch fly to Hawaii during the investigation and were also concerned he would contact his co-accused and witnesses if released on bail.

Mr Winning and Magistrate Mark Morrow both referred to Mokbel - who was a fugitive for 14 months until his capture in Greece and had been on trial for drug trafficking at the time of his disappearance - during their discussion about Lynch's level of flight risk.

Lynch is one of four main people of interest in the alleged drug syndicate, and one of 10 arrested by police after operation Oscar Battledore, an eight-month investigation that wound up yesterday.

His other charges include five counts of supply dangerous drugs and three counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

Detectives charged 10 people with drug offences after drug operation Oscar Battledore closed.

The operation commenced in September 2016 as a result of information supplied to Crime Stoppers. Police executed search warrants at six houses in the Rockhampton area this week with 10 people arrested on 67 charges.

Snr Cons Janes said the evidence showed four people at the top of the network, including Lynch and Brenden Michael Manitzky, who appeared in court earlier this month.

Manitzky, 30 faces six serious drug-related charges, including three counts of supply, after a car he was driving was stopped by police for an RBT on the Leichhardt Highway near Dululu and a search uncovered 1kg of ice, 7.9kg of cannabis and 170g of cocaine worth $1.2 million.

BUSTED: Rockhampton Police seize huge amount of drugs in RBT.
BUSTED: Rockhampton Police seize huge amount of drugs in RBT. Melanie Plane

Police will allege Manitzky was the courier, driving the drugs from Sydney to Rockhampton.

Snr Const Janes said the network did not sell anything less than 3.5 grams of methamphetamines, worth $1000, at any given sale.

He said the highest amount sold during the investigation period was 28 grams worth $8000.

The court heard the network were also selling MDMA (ecstasy) tablets. The most amount of cannabis sold was worth $3600 (0.453 kilograms).

Snr Const Janes said during a seven-day period late last year, an undercover police officer purchased cocaine, methamphetamines from Lynch and his one of his co-accused on six occasions.

The court heard the co-accused told police he was making $220,000 a month selling drugs.

Snr Const Janes said one conversation intercepted by police involved members of the network talking about a "clean-up crew” being sent from Sydney to Rockhampton.

Mr Winning argued the evidence showed the accused was involved in criminal activities, but not necessarily in organised crime.

"The evidence is unclear at this stage,” he said.

Mr Winning said his client's rental property was searched by police on Tuesday and they found $6000 cash in the house and a further $1000 elsewhere, but no weapons and no drugs.

He said Lynch's criminal history was unremarkable - he only had one breach of a court order against him in 2015.

Mr Winning said Lynch had worked full time since leaving school for one employer and was paying child support for his six-year-old daughter as well as financially assisting his ex-partner.

Magistrate Morrow granted Lynch bail on the grounds he surrender his passport, report to police daily and had no further contact with his co-accused or witnesses.

He also ordered a $10,000 cash surety be paid before Lynch was released on bail.

He is due to appear in court on May 24 for a committal mention.

Further to Lynch's arrest, police this week arrested a 60-year-old man who also lived at The Range.

He has been charged with four counts of trafficking dangerous drugs, 18 counts of supply dangerous drugs and four counts of possessing dangerous drug.

He is expected to appear at the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today..

A 37-year-old Park Avenue woman has been charged with three counts of trafficking dangerous drugs and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

She is expected to appear in court on April 10.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  brendan lynch doug winning drug charges rockhampton magistrates court tony mokbel

Concerns accused drug trafficker would do a Mokbel

Concerns accused drug trafficker would do a Mokbel

Rocky's 'Mokbel' syndicate overheard discussions about 'clean-up crews' being sent from Sydney to Beef Capital.

Queensland on alert for potential Cyclone Caleb

BOM urges communities in north to begin their preparations

Lauga and Canavan go head to head over GKI funding

SWITCHED: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga joined with supporters on Great Keppel Island last year, including Senator Matt Canavan (right), before voting against a boutique gaming licence in State Parliament.

Lauga says Tower Holdings has had no answer to its NAIF application

Rocky fans get saucy for My Kitchen Rules

My Kitchen Rules contestants Valerie and Courtney with their winning sauce at Coles Southland

Rocky residents snap it up

Local Partners

Lauga and Canavan go head to head over GKI funding

Lauga says just six months before its lease expires, Tower Holdings has had no answer to its application for an industry loan to NAIF.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Rocky fans get saucy for My Kitchen Rules

My Kitchen Rules contestants Valerie and Courtney with their winning sauce at Coles Southland

Rocky residents snap it up

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Local cancer survivor the face of Rocky Relay for Life

FIGHTER: Lyndel Onions is the face of Rockhampton Relay for Life 2017 after surviving breast cancer.

Six years ago, she was told she had just 18 months to live

NITELIFE: Were you snapped out on the town?

L-R Tayla Sisley, Haylie Finning and Kayla Ohl at the Ginger Mule.

There was non-stop entertainment in Rockhampton this weekend

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards, which he co-hosted last year with his now fiance Kelsea Ballerini.

What's on the big screen this week

OLD TALE: Emma Watson brings to life the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

DISNEY'S remake of Beauty and the Beast opens to rave reviews.

MKR recap: Josh and Amy figure out how to get along

Josh and Amy have figured out how to get along and cook well. Stay away from each other.

THEY’RE the couple we love to hate, but something changed tonight.

Mariah’s making a movie we probably don’t need

Mariah Carey and her dog Jack are prepping for a Christmas movie.

Mariah Carey is making animated movie ready for Christmas.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

MOVIE REVIEW: Disney remake a beauty-ful story

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Emma Watson stars as Belle in classic tale of finding unlikely love

MOVIE REVIEW: Peppa Pig's Aussie adventure will delight fans

A scene from My First Cinema Experience: Peppa Pig's Australian Holiday.

Peppa visits Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef in feature film debut

Beachfront Acerage

412 Scenic Highway, Rosslyn 4703

Residential Land Where do you find a property like this? Approximately 18.5 acres overlooking ... $990,000

Where do you find a property like this? Approximately 18.5 acres overlooking Kemp Beach, just down the road from Rosslyn Bay Marina. * Approx 18.5 acres...

Privately located motivated sellers!!

40 Peppermint Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $365,000

Nestled in a quite area of Kawana this spacious and low maintenance family home stretches out over a 690m2 allotment in close proximity to CQU and Heights College.

A Triumph of Design on the Range

16 Considine Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 2 $489,000

If you're looking for that unique home that has style and character, then this is for you! Situated in a quiet street, in an elevated position in the prestige...

Refreshed and Ready to Go!!!

17 Wigginton Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 2 $339,000

This neat and tidy lowset brick home in the heart of Frenchville is a must see and represents great value for money: Property features: * Four bedrooms * Spacious...

Completely Renovated

11 Burnett Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $239,000

Step inside and be inspired at what the owners have done to this little beauty. All the hard work has been taken care of with a new kitchen, new bathroom, new...

Convenient Location with an 809m2 approx. Allotment

68 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 1 1 $220,000

Positioned within close proximity to schools, shops, hospitals and the golf course is where you will find this great starter home. With polished floors throughout...

SPECTACULAR NEW HOME ! ! OUTSTANDING VALUE AT EDENBROOK

4 Oakmont Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $495,000

You WILL impressed !! Definitely not just your average home. A dominant street presence with super wide 17M frontage is the first thing you will notice, then the...

NEW AT EDENBROOK!

2 Edenbrook Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 1 509,000

You WILL be impressed!!! Definitely not just your average home. Attractive street presence, quality fit-out and a wide, wide 25M frontage with easy vehicle access...

SOLID &amp; RENOVATED. $299,999 NEG

34 Oswald Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 1 $299,000

The renovations are completed & this Solid timber home is ready for you to move straight into. The interior has been freshly painted internally & externally. The...

Get More for Your Money

21 Brosnan Crescent, Parkhurst 4702

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This low set brick home is situated on the outskirts of Rockhampton in a quiet neighbourhood in Parkhurst, with only minutes to the City Centre. 3 great sized...

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Rate My Agent Awards: Ray White Rockhampton's strong showing

David Bell took out number one real estate agent in Rockhampton while sales and marketing specialist Barbara Harris took the number three ranking

David Bell voted in as top agent

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

What can $1.2 million buy you on the Capricorn Coast?

Keppel Real Estate.Photo Contributed

Mountain views, a gorgeous back deck, lush green improved pastures

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!