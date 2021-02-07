Concerns for child locked in car
Police, fire-fighters and paramedics were called to a Yeppoon residence on Sunday where there was concern for an infant locked in a car.
Emergency services crews were dispatched to Beak Street about 10.35am.
Initial reports suggested the young child’s parents were not able to find a spare key for the vehicle.
A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said someone managed to free the child from the vehicle before fire-fighters arrived at the scene.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics assessed the youngster and no transport to hospital was required.
READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription
READ: AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards
MORE LOCAL NEWS:
Security guard ‘assaulted’ at Stockland
Police called to teen group ‘fighting’ outside pool