THERE were concerns for the wellbeing of a hitchhiker near The Caves this morning after a truck driver had to swerve to miss him because he was wandering onto the road.

Police were called about 8.15am and they took up with the man, about 3km north of The Caves.

The man reportedly told police he was hitchhiking from Rockhampton to Mackay and it’s understood no further action was taken.