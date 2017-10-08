Concerns for missing Rockhampton boys

The 13-year-old boy (pictured) left a home in Norman Gardens early Thursday morning and was last seen at Stockland Rockhampton.

The 13-year-old boy (pictured) left a home in Norman Gardens early Thursday morning and was last seen at Stockland Rockhampton.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to find two boys missing from Rockhampton.

The teenage boys, aged 13 and 15, left a home in Norman Gardens early Thursday morning and were last seen at Stockland Rockhampton later that day.

In a statement, police said the pair were believed to be attempting to make their way to Brisbane via train.

The pair have not made contact with their family, prompting concern from police.

The 13-year-old is described as Aboriginal, about 160cm with brown eyes and dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt.

The 15-year-old boy (pictured) left a home in Norman Gardens early Thursday morning and was last seen at Stockland Rockhampton shopping centre later that day.

The 15-year-old is described as Aboriginal, about 175cm with brown eyes and dark hair.

He was wearing an Oakland Raiders NFL jersey displaying the number 60 on the shoulders.

The 15-year-old has left home without medication needed to treat a condition.

Anyone with information should contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.