22°
News

CONCERNS MOUNT: Three days and still no sign of missing Rocky girl

7th Jun 2017 11:37 AM
This Gracemere girl was last seen on Monday morning.
This Gracemere girl was last seen on Monday morning.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

What we know

  • 15-year-old was last seen at a residence in Hicks Close, Gracemere at 2.45am on Monday.
  • The teen is described as 170cm tall, of medium build and Caucasian in appearance.
  • Rockhampton police detectives are investigating and are working with authorities across the state and interstate.

UPDATE THURSDAY 10AM: It has now been more than three days since a Rockhampton region girl, 15, has been seen.

Rockhampton police this morning encouraged anyone who spotted the teenager, last seen at a Gracemere address early Monday, to contact them.

"It's a concern because of her age,” a spokeswoman said.

"We are still looking for her.”

She said police were following a number of leads.

UPDATE 5PM WEDNESDAY: A Gracemere girl, 15, is still missing more than 60 hours after she was last spotted.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said efforts to find the teenager today had been unsuccessful.

EARLIER 11AM: ROCKHAMPTON police are working with officers across Queensland and interstate in their bid to find a missing teenager.

It's now been more than 50 hours since the girl, 15, was last seen at a Gracemere address.

READ: Desperate search for missing Gracemere teen.

Rockhampton police Child Protection Investigation Unit Detective Sergeant Jim Edwards encouraged anyone with information to get in touch with police.

Det Sgt Edwards said police were concerned about the teen's safety.

"We just want to know she is safe and well,” Det Sgt Edwards said.

He said "a number of local detectives” were investigating with information provided to other police stations to make enquiries in these areas.

On Tuesday, police issued a statement to media saying initial investigations indicated the teen may be travelling to Ingham or Cairns.

"We have information which may suggest she has headed north, however, we can't be certain of anything,” Det Sgt Edwards said.

"We are working in any of the areas where the girl is known to have associations both within Queensland and elsewhere.”

The girl is described as 170cm tall, of medium build, Caucasian in appearance with dark blonde hair with a tinge of red and blue eyes.

She was last seen at a residence in Hicks Close, Gracemere at 2.45am on Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Living nightmare: Coast woman loses home in insurance battle

Living nightmare: Coast woman loses home in insurance battle...

Cyclone Marcia's impacts still hitting hard for Terri

Accountant accused of $465k fraud could face more charges

Ian Coombe

CQ Rugby Union fraud case hearing set

Truckie caught on drugs after erratic driving

QLD POLICE: Emergency Services

Truck driver arrested and charged for drugs after dangerous driving

Rubbish rescue: Crews frustrated over wild goose chase

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service tasked to coast dump

Local Partners

Lions saving lives with training

Lions have been providing training in life saving for the past 48 years

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Jobless Rocky woman thrust onto national stage

JOB SEARCH GOES VIRAL: Kelli Johnstone was thrust into the media spotlight trying to find a job.

She's willing to clean toilets after 500+ work rejections

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

No horsing around in wild west spectacular

The Rooftop Express Wild West Show is expected to thrill audiences at the Rockhampton Heritage Festival, with a show produced specially for the Beef Capital.

Beef Capital to be wowed by Rooftop Express at Heritage Festival

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

WHEN the late Doc Neeson left The Angels, the band grappled with the decision before them - call it quits, or keep going.

Prince Harry shoots down prank gone wrong

Prince Harry looks shell-shocked after being pranked by KIIS FM.

"Hey Harry! Harry! The floor is lava ... he doesn’t get the joke!”

Here Come the Habibs star to keep pushing boundaries

Kat Hoyos stars as Layla in Here Come The Habibs.

CAST not going to shy away from the taboo in controversial show

Song writing mum to be mentored by Katie Noonan

Bronwyn Burke is a finalist for Songs That Made You program where she will be mentored by artists including Katie Noonan.

'Won the lotto': the extraordinary opportunity for Gladstone mum

What's on the big screen this week

Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill, The Mummy and My Cousin Rachel make their debuts.

Embarrassing Bodies doctor tones it down in new series

Dr Christian Jessen stars in the series Dr Christian Will See You Now.

Embarrassing Bodies' Dr Jessen focuses on more common complaints

One of Rocky's favourite TV faces returns

FAMILIAR FACE: Samantha Heathwood is set to return to Rockhampton's television screens.

Familiar face to return to Central Queensland's television screens

Quality Designer Home

3 Retreat Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $695,000

Enjoy a prime position in the Sanctuary estate with this split level home, located on an elevated block with fantastic mountain views all around, Unique modern...

Big, Bold and Beautiful - Massive 2 Storey Brick Home With Huge Deck-Only $429,000

34 Scott Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 3 $429,000

What an absolutely MASSIVE 2 storey a/c, brick family home, showcasing- UPSTAIRS - huge open plan living and dining areas and fabulous timber kitchen, all of...

Stunning Tropical Paradise -Lowset Brick/Pool/Shed/Views-Only $487,000

30 Rosewood Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $487,000

What an Amazing Property, just brilliant for YOUR FAMILY - fantastic lowset brick home, inground, pool and shed - all set in a wonderful cool, tropical paradise of...

YOU CANT BUILD FOR THIS PRICE. $360,000

13 Varsity Crescent, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $360,000

Perfect for the Busy Professionals, Buyers Downsizing, Retirees, Romantic young couples that are buying their first home. Minimal maintenance, stunning designer...

EVERYTHING IS ALL DONE. MOVE IN TODAY. $355,000 OFFERS OVER.

7 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 NEW PRICE $355,000...

BUILT and READY to move in NOW!!! Under ground power & services. NBN. Just over 2 YEARS OLD - No waiting for a build. Still has Builders Warranty. - Extra high...

1012M2 FENCED ALLOTMENT. 3 BEDROOMS- MASSIVE ENTERTAINMENT AREA &amp; POOL.

36 MacAlister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $279,000...

Fenced 1012m2 Allotment. Shipping Container. Pool. Massive Covered Outdoor Entertainment Area. • 3 Good Sized Bedrooms. Built-ins. Brand New Carpets. Electric...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHROOMS $339,000

6 Burke & Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 1 $339000

Built on an elevated position with beautiful breezes, lovely views of the mountains and the countryside. This majestic brick and tiled 4 Bedroom home sits on a...

$319,000. RENOVATED MAGICAL QUEENSLANDER. 6 BEDROOMS. 2 BATHS. 2 LIVING AREAS

16 Bernard Street, Berserker 4701

House 6 2 3 NEW PRICE...

Perfect for a Large Family, Airbnb. or an amazing place for a Day Spa. Holistic Centre. (Subject to Council Approval) Rambling Peaceful Gardens and lots of sitting...

IT FEELS LIKE HOME. EVERYTHING THAT YOU NEED. $649,000 NEG.

6 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 2 $649,000

As soon as you walk into this beautiful home you will feel and you will love the ambience of this property. Superbly finished throughout this spectacular home is...

THE PROUD ENTERTAINER AND FAMILY HOME. $599,000 NEGOTIABLE

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $599,000

• Executive Home in Sort After Location • 5 Bedrooms • Fully Ducted Air-conditioning • In-ground Salt Water Pool connecting with the large covered entertainment...

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Is now the time to take a punt on a mining town?

11 Glamis Court Beaconsfield is for sale for $310,000.

There are signs Queensland's regional property markets may be on up.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!