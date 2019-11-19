Concerns over public health with bins in closed session

DEMOLITION WORKS: Quay Street buildings are now almost entirely demolished to make way for the new as yet unnamed art gallery.

THE name for the new Rockhampton art gallery is set to be back on the table at the council meeting today.

Rockhampton Museum of Art, Rex Gallery Rockhampton and Thozet Art Gallery were the three short-listed names Rockhampton Regional Council had compiled.

The community feedback for naming options closed on October 18 and 175 responses were received online.

Other items on the meeting agenda include a report on the introduction of councillor briefing sessions on Mondays preceding council meetings.

Officers and committee reports will be handed down.

There will also be the adoption and commencement of Rockhampton Region planning scheme major amendment.

The changes protect the removal, relocation, demolition and inappropriate alterations of the properties in the character overlay area and there are restrictions on extensions or changes to properties so they do not clash with the established ­traditional character of the street.

In closed session councillors will talk about the sale of properties for overdue rates.

Wheelie bins left on footpaths on Edington St is also listed. This has previously been discussed as a health and safety issue as the bins aren’t ever moved from the footpath.