Concerns raised about maintenance of GKI's walking tracks

WALK WORRY: Visitors are struggling with the state of disrepair affecting the walking trails to Monkey Beach on Great Keppel Island and are calling for action. Contributed

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council have plans to address the poor condition of some of Great Keppel Island's walking tracks and supporting infrastructure.

The Morning Bulletin recently received a letter from a former CQ and current Gold Coast resident Michelle Henkel who expressed both disappointment and safety concerns regarding the deterioration of some parts of the island after one of her recent visits to the "stunningly beautiful and tranquil place”.

Walking with her husband from the southern end of Fisherman's Beach towards Long Beach she described the track up the hill as "a little worse for wear, but manageable” but heading down the other side "the undergrowth around the track became more overgrown and several trees down across the track making you have to pick your way around each”.

She said they struggled to find a track to access the beach by that did not have trees blocking it.

Travelling from Long Beach, she said things got worse following the board walk of on an Historical Aboriginal Minden Site and across Monkey Beach.

"We were shocked and appalled by the state of disrepair of the board walk with rotting timber, exposed nails, broken and missing decking, and stunned by the lack of respect shown to this special location,” Ms Henkel said.

Struggling to find the path back at the end of Monkey Beach, she said they were forced to scale a hill "on what turned out to be nothing better than a washed-out goat track for a considerable portion of the climb”.

"The campaign to advertise Great Keppel Island recently is wonderful to see, however, who is responsible for ensuring the area is being shown at its best, and who is responsible for the safety of the visitors being attracted?” she asked.

"Surely it is time for someone to once and for all take responsibility to ensure that Great Keppel Island becomes a destination of choice - with or without the resort.”

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig said the upgrade and maintenance of walking tracks was important when encouraging visitors to the island.

"Many of the walking tracks on the Island are within freehold or leasehold land and not under the control of Council,” Cr Ludwig said.

"The track through to Monkey Beach from Fisherman's Beach traverses the land of the Woppaburra Land Trust, however the boardwalk over the Midden site is contained in a corridor of public esplanade land.

"Council is currently in consultation with the Woppaburra Land Trust in regard to closing the boardwalk which has existed for the last 20 years and will work alongside them on the plans to rebuild a suitable replacement.”

Last week on Wednesday 20 June, he said Council staff temporarily closed the boardwalk over the Aboriginal Midden between Monkey Beach and Long Beach for safety reasons.

"Staff erected signs at each end and notified tourism operators on the island, which was necessary due to the risk of injury to people using it in a state of disrepair. However the existing walking tracks from the old resort area to Monkey Beach and Long Beach remain open,” Cr Ludwig said.

"This project is under development and various potential sources of funding and support are being investigated.

"Council has and will continue to proactively work with land owners and tourism operators regarding enhancing the attractions and facilities on the island.”