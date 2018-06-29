Concerns raised about North Rockhampton boat ramp delay

TAKING SHAPE: The North Rockhampton Boat Ramp under construction adjacent to Callaghan Park racecourse.

THE grumbling is growing louder about the lengthening wait for the new $3.1m North Rockhampton boat ramp project and possible cost overruns.

Work started in August 2017 on the North Rockhampton Boat Ramp project in collaboration between the Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) and Rockhampton Regional Council.

Council was responsible for the 50-space carpark construction, a boat wash-down area and walkways (now complete) and TMR were responsible for the the construction of the four-lane boat ramp and floating walkway.

Reporting from late last year suggested the project would be complete by February 2018 but due to problems with the construction of the boat ramp, CQ boaties are still waiting.

The TMR's website lists the scheduled practical completion for the boat ramp for July 2018.

Local businessman, K & S Timber and Salvage Managing Director Ken Hay raised his concerns with the project with The Morning Bulletin saying it was "still not complete 12 months later” and demanding to know "what has this stuff up cost the tax payers?”

"I have the construction material that would have fixed the problem months ago; 28 tonnes of heavy gauge galvanised plate in my shed,” Mr Hay said.

Last year a spokesperson from Transport and Main Roads said soil testing was conducted by its chosen contractor who encountered some design-altering hiccups.

"During the course of works, soft material was encountered at the toe of the ramp which has meant changes to construction to allow for a hard-rock base to be formed,” the spokesperson said.

"This involves bank stabilisation with the installation of a series of micro piles and placement of large rock. The ramp toe is then built on this stabilised rock platform.”

TMR and the Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke were approached for an update on the boat ramp's construction and which will be added to this story as it comes to hand.