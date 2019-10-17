Concerns raised over welfare of horses

A photo taken this month of the horses at Thangool that Desleigh Kapernick and Judy Scrivener are concerned about.

PUBLIC concerns over the welfare of horses at Thangool have surfaced once again.

Neither Biosecurity Queensland nor the RSPCA are willing to comment publicly on the new fears.

Thangool resident Desleigh Kapernick and animal welfare campaigner Judy Scrivener are worried about the current well-being of two horses at a property belonging to decorated Thangool fire-fighter Don Baldwin.

But Mr Baldwin said the horses were fine and the authorities were content with the health of the horses.

“Vets have had a look at them and so has Biosecurity - they were only out here last week to have a look and they’re happy with everything.”

Ms Scrivener, who is based in New South Wales where she says she has championed numerous successful rescues of both neglected and drought-stricken stock, has complained to authorities for more than a year about animals at Baldwin’s Thangool property.

In October last year, Ms Scrivener called for three horses which she said were severely malnourished to be seized.

A spokesperson for Biosecurity Queensland said a private veterinarian engaged by the owner of these horses last month had recommended the three animals be euthanised due to age-related conditions.

This was confirmed by Mr Baldwin.

“When one is 32 years old and flat out walking and the vet tells you to put it down, what do you do?” Mr Baldwin said.

Ms Kapernick said she feared for two more horses.

“There’s a lot of animals at the property but there’s a grey and a chestnut (pictured) that I’m particularly worried about,” she said.

The Biosecurity Queensland spokesperson would not comment on these current matters specifically, only to say “the landholder is obliged to ensure animal welfare needs are met”.

The RSPCA, which has been sent numerous complaints about this property by Ms Scrivener, said it would not comment on any of these matters as they had been handled by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries/Biosecurity Queensland “from the start”.

Ms Scrivener said last October offers were made by members of the Thangool community who were willing to re-home and care for the three horses. She said people had also offered to do the same for the two current horses.

But Mr Baldwin said this was not required.