HOT TOUR: Australian rock band Spiderbait will be performing in Gladstone January 19 in the Hotter Than Hell tour.
News

Concert tickets selling fast

Glen Porteous
by
22nd Nov 2018 10:00 AM

GLADSTONE rock fans will raise the temperature to be 'Hotter Than Hell' on January 19 when Australian music bands play at the Harvey Road Tavern and Marley Brown Oval.

The Hotter Than Hell event will showcase classic Aussie bands Spiderbait, Shihad, Magic Dirt, Bodyjar, 28 Days and Area-7 to rock the crowd.

Organiser Ian Smith said the music festival was proving to be as popular as the one held last January with tickets selling fast.

"The VIP tickets have sold out and all that's left are the general admission and grandstand ones," Ian said.

"Rock fans are really getting onto this festival in Gladstone and even though it's not until January they are showing great interest in it."

The Hotter Than Hell tours first started over a year ago to reunite some of the biggest rock acts of the '90s and noughties for regional centres to appreciate their music.

"After the first tour, the bands who played in it had a great time and want to get their music out to the regional audiences again," Ian said.

"These artists are very passionate about their music and there is a big demographic of audience who miss out they want to reach out to."

One band to feature is Spiderbait who has a strong connection to Australian rock music with gold, platinum, and double-platinum albums.

The distinctive music of Spiderbait has earnt band members numerous ARIA awards.

Tickets are available online at oztix.com.au or hotterthanhell.com.au

28 days area 7 bodyjar harvey road tavern hotter than hell magic dirt marley brown oval shihad spiderbait
Gladstone Observer

