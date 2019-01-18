Menu
ROLLOVER: Emergency services on the scene of a rollover on the Bruce Highway and Adies Rd, Booyal.
ROLLOVER: Emergency services on the scene of a rollover on the Bruce Highway and Adies Rd, Booyal. Toni Benson-Rogan
Concrete truck driver airlifted after rollover

Toni Benson-Rogan
Katie Hall
by and
18th Jan 2019 8:39 AM | Updated: 12:48 PM

UPDATE: A 61-year-old cement truck driver has been airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after his truck rolled on the Bruce Hwy at Isis Central.

The crash, which happened shortly before 8.30am, closed the highway for about an hour, with a RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter tasked to transport the man.

 

A QAS paramedic on scene said the man needed to be cut from the vehicle and suffered a suspected head injury. Initial investigations suggest he may have suffered a medical episode.

The QAS spokesperson said the driver was airlifted in a stable condition but was unconscious for a short amount immediately after the crash, with bystanders helping until emergency services arrived.

The Childers concrete and haulage truck was travelling north with a full load and had slowed to 60km after passing through roadworks just prior to the incident.

 

It's understood the full load of concrete may have lessened the severity of the rollover.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

EARLER: Ambulance crews are responding to reports of a truck rollover on the Bruce Hwy at Isis Central.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said reports came through at 8.26am, and paramedics "as well as other emergency services crews" were on the way.

Initial reports suggest the driver has serious leg and chest injuries.

