Concreter disqualified for drink-driving, then pinged again

Police set up an RBT site to catch drink-drivers.

A CONCRETER who was disqualified by a court order for drink-driving got pinged again for the offence.

Last year Khyle James Kenneth Reeves, 28, blew 0.181 for his third drink-driving stuff up.

His fourth and latest blunder happened on March 17 this year when police caught him driving on Hartley St at Emu Park.

It was 9.15pm and Reeves this time returned a reading of 0.100.

Reeves pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30 to drink-driving and disqualified driving.

The court was told that Reeves’ first two drink-driving offences happened in 2015 (0.131) and 2016 (0.061).

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said it was a traffic history that demonstrated alcohol was “a real problem” in Reeves’ life.

Mr Clarke said to Reeves’ credit, he had acknowledged that he had a drinking problem.

To assist with his rehabilitation, Reeves was placed on six months’ probation with conditions.

He was also fined $450 and disqualified from driving for two years.

