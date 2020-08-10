Condition update on injured racehorse trainer

Lyle Rowe was injured in an accident at Callaghan Park racecourse early on Friday. Photo: David Kapernick.

RACEHORSE trainer Lyle Rowe remains in a stable condition in Rockhampton Hospital after he suffered head injuries in an accident at Callaghan Park on Friday.

The 79 year old was leading a horse from the vicinity of his racecourse stables to the tie-up stalls on the racecourse about 5am when the accident happened.

Just what happened is uncertain but Rowe was found unconscious and lying motionless on the ground.

Rowe’s wife Trish yesterday said he had suffered a fractured skull and bleeds on the brain.