RSPCA seizure of 110 puppies
News

'Conditions were appalling': Bull terrier pups seized

Mark Zita
by
30th Nov 2018 3:30 PM

WARNING: Distressing photos of animals.

AROUND 110 bull terrier dogs and puppies have been seized from a property north-west of Gladstone, yesterday, after a complaint to RSPCA Queensland.

Inspectors followed up a complaint, initially about five dogs, but found the other 105 dogs living in deplorable conditions.

Inspector Daniel Young said their conditions were appalling.

"Many were in small cages with no enrichment and the newspaper they were lying on was soaked in urine," Mr Young said.

The dogs are now being cared for in shelters at Rockhampton and Bundaberg, while others have been transported to RSPCA's headquarters at Wacol in Brisbane.

