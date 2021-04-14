Conference to address CQ’s climate change concerns

The Central Queensland Climate Change Symposium will be held at CQUniversity in May. FILE PHOTO

Central Queenslanders who are curious about how climate change will affect life in the region are invited to attend a conference at North Rockhampton’s CQUniversity campus in May.

The Central Queensland Climate Change Symposium is offering a unique opportunity to hear directly from climate scientists and expert practitioners on what people can expect, actions people can take, and how people can turn climate change into an opportunity for strengthening communities and economies.

Co-ordinator of the Capricorn Conservation Council Dr Coral Rowston said the symposium was going to be an information-packed day of “climate facts, climate actions and climate opportunities”.

“The day is a must if you are interested in hearing directly from recognised experts covering topics from using science to predict the long range weather forecast, to what we can do to slow, stop or reverse the progress of warming, through to how we can prepare and become resilient to change as our future unfolds,” she said.

The symposium will be held on May 14 at CQUniversity.

Tickets are $25, or $15 for Capricorn Conservation Council members, and include a full day of talks, morning tea and lunch.

Attendance is limited, so anyone interested should book early at bit.ly/cqsymposium.

For more information including the program and speakers, go to cccqld.org.au/events.