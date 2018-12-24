Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHAT A VIEW: The view from 47 Seaview Terrace, Sunshine Beach.
WHAT A VIEW: The view from 47 Seaview Terrace, Sunshine Beach.
Property

Seven of top priced properties in Qld sold on Coast

24th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WILL come as little surprise to avid property-price watchers that seven of the top 20 highest-selling properties in the state for 2018 were sold in the greater Sunshine Coast region.

Altogether, almost $50 million worth of luxury Noosa property was snapped up, with the top three sales being stunning Sunshine Beach residences with water views.

The biggest reported sale this year was an absolute beachfront home in the idyllic suburb for $18million.

Leading agent Tom Offermann says Noosa is sustaining its desirability as a place to live and holiday, allowing the area to reach such sales heights.

While those other than savvy businesspeople and celebrities may only dream of such indulgence, these sales have many positive effects for the rest of the Sunshine Coast.

If the high-flyers want to live on the Sunshine Coast, it must be a great place to live, work and play for the rest of us, too.

That also has flow-on effects for tourism and may lead to new business opportunities in accommodation and hospitality and a myriad other industries.

The Daily's property editor Erle Levey says Noosa's top-tier sales reflect the current confidence in the market.

It's all about value for money in any price and what goes around, comes around.

If sellers are happy with their contract prices and buyers are happy to be parting with their money because they see value in that property, it's a win-win for everyone.

Such positivity can only help secure our property market in the near future.

luxury property noosa opinion our say property property sales sunshine beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Family farewells beloved son killed clearing fire break

    Family farewells beloved son killed clearing fire break

    News CQ family remembers young son killed last month in a tragic farm accident

    Local subbies encouraged to join wind farm project

    premium_icon Local subbies encouraged to join wind farm project

    News Hundreds of jobs available to CQ sub contracters

    Rocky home owners at risk of fires after solar power recall

    premium_icon Rocky home owners at risk of fires after solar power recall

    News TWO homes in CQ suffer fire damage after faulty solar power systems

    Leading edge mangoes selling quickly

    premium_icon Leading edge mangoes selling quickly

    News Computer shop turns to fruit market

    • 24th Dec 2018 7:28 AM

    Local Partners