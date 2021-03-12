Confidence levels high with Sweet Dolly

The likely scenario of a very heavy track at Aquis Park at the Gold Coast on Saturday, has only dented trainer Kevin Hansen’s confidence level slightly in regards to Sweet Dolly’s winning chances.

The unbeaten Rockhampton filly, bought for song at only $1500 remains an odds-on favourite for her crowning jewel when she contests the $500K Jewel 2YO (1200m) there.

With winnings of over $170K from three unbeaten starts, a win in the Jewel would soar Sweet

Dolly’s earnings to close to half a million dollars.

“I’m still pretty confident of winning with her but I suppose the heavy track is an unknown factor,” Hansen said.

“Just after lunch (Friday) the track was rated a Heavy 10 and it will definitely be heavy whatever.

“It is sunny down here today (3pm Friday) but my son Chris works on the track and he and all the old timers here tell me it will definitely be heavy on Saturday. You just don’t really know until you try them on the heavy,” Hansen said philosophically.

Generally speaking, her breeding (Real Saga from a Canny Lad mare) suggests Sweet Dolly will get through the heavy going.

“She hasn’t started on a heavy track but won on the soft at the Sunshine Coast a fortnight back,” Hansen said.

On Friday morning Sweet Dolly did light work on the training track at Aquis Park.

“My son Chris rode her and everything was good with her,” Hansen said.

The unknown factor of a heavy track has seen Sweet Dolly drift slightly from $1.50 to $1.55.

Rockhampton is also represented in the Jewel by the Graeme Green trained last start Mackay heavy track winner in Ahooshu to be ridden by Nathan Day.

Ahooshu is a $34 chance and although drawn widely can’t be entirely overlooked and Green’s

decision to run after winning the Mackay Qualifier (1100m) on February 20 has to be respected.

Tom Button runs Rollinwiththeflow, who has Rockhampton connections, in the $500K Jewel 3YO (1200m).

Rollinwiththeflow is an $81 outsider while another Central Queenslander Outback Barbie is a

$4.60 prospect in the seventh race over 1200 metres but she too is an unknown on a heavy track.

If Outback Barbie is anywhere near her best, she would be very hard to beat as the weight

conditions of the race are in her favour.

Rockhampton’s other representative at the Gold Coast is Casino Thoughts, a travelling companion of Sweet Dolly’s and rated at $41 in the Open (900m).

The St Patrick’s Day races at Callaghan Park, Rockhampton, has attracted widespread patronage support for the RJC’s first feature Saturday race meeting for 2021.

Tim Cook’s Agustawynd (Chris Whiteley) has winning credentials for the QTIS 2YO (1200m), the second of six TAB aces.

Ricky Vale trained Ornate (Adam Sewell) looks well placed to win the BM65 (1200m), the fifth race on the program.

Tom Smith’s Yarralinda heads the qualifying list for the rich Capricornia Yearling Sales 2YO Classic (1200m) to be run at Callaghan Park on April 10.

Tom Button’s Valley Ratter has climbed the qualifiers to be third on the list after winning at Eagle Farm this week.

Valley Rattler’s half sister by Power (GB) goes up for auction at the MM QTIS March Yearling Sales at the Gold Coast on Monday at which a number of CQ buyers will be in attendance.

Rockhampton’s Capricornia Yearling Sale will be staged on April 11 and catalogues are now available from the RJC offices at Callaghan Park.

After this Saturday, the next race meeting set down for Callaghan Park will be on Thursday, March 25.