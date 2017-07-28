Confident CQ businesses are defying the regional trend

BUSINESS CONFIDENT: Rockhampton's Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser says there's plenty of activity going on around CQ.

SOME things aren't always what they seem.

When Sensis released its quarterly survey of Australia's small and medium businesses (SMBs), there was a sharp dip on the graph for Queensland regional business confidence.

This dip was attributed by Sensis executive general manager, James Ciuffetelli to the survey being carried out in the wake of the destruction Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"Given the devastating impact of Cyclone Debbie it is not surprising that confidence has taken a hit, but Queensland businesses remain resilient and expectations are that sales and employment will pick up this quarter,” he said.

"Prior to this, confidence had risen four quarters in a row and was at the highest level in seven years.”

President of the Capricornia Chamber of Commerce and Westpac Bank manager, Peter Fraser was quick to distance CQ from the statistic saying regional Queensland was a very large and diverse area from which to gauge business confidence.

"I would suggest that the down-turn may be more relevant to other regional economies... but not ours,” he said.

"From the perspective of our own backyard, Capricornia, I would suggest that most of the things we have been exposed to over the past three to six months have been very positive.

"The one exception of course would be the Aurizon announcement.”

He said on the whole, business confidence was improving in CQ and before going on to list several examples to support his case.

"A strong indicator of confidence is the desire for some major retailers that are looking to open their doors in Rockhampton over the coming months.

"Stockland, has recently announced its plans to extend its footprint across to the Event Cinemas complex,” Mr Fraser said.

"These types of costly capital projects are not entertained without a much broader view of confidence, by decision makers in Sydney and Melbourne, in the future of our local regional economy.”

He said the Talisman Sabre exercises brought a financial windfall into the local economy and a recent Senate committee meeting heard about how we in Rockhampton and Livingstone can support a significant Defence Force presence.

"The new National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is due to roll out across the region on November 1,” Mr Fraser said.

"This alone is expected to inject millions into the economy with more people able to access this new scheme and obtain funding.”

Carbine Resources are in the final preparation stages he said, before commencing work on the new Mount Morgan gold (copper and pyrite) mine.

"Livingstone Shire's Foreshore Development is slated for completion at the end of the year as is the current stage of the CBD redevelopment in Rockhampton,” Mr Fraser said.

"The Rockhampton city scape is currently going through one of its biggest phases of change in decades with a new river front multi-storey building taking shape next to the Pilbeam Theatre, the hospital carpark commencing soon and our new Art Gallery complex now slated for completion.

"Beef Australia 2018 is a mere 12 months away and brings in upwards of 80,000 visitors to our region.

He highlighted the Adani Carmichael mine as a major vehicle for both jobs and money injected into the local economy.

"We have already witnessed reports in recent weeks of larger apprentice intakes at a few key employers around the region, all gearing up for the Carmichael project,” Mr Fraser said.

"Again, from a macro perspective, the Iwasaki group announced plans to make a major investment into the region with an upgrade to their facilities on the coast.

"Real estate is starting to move and this is usually a great sign of increased confidence both with consumers and with the local businesspeople.”

He admitted his disappointment with the Rockhampton levee project not proceeding at this stage saying it was "a project that would have sent a strong message to businesses and individuals looking to invest here”.

Small Business Minister Leeanne Enoch said the Queensland Government was also doing its best to foster business confidence in the CQ region by delivering targeted support for regional small businesses to assist them to start, grow and employ under its $22.7 million 'Advancing Small Business Queensland Strategy 2016-20'.

"As part of 2017 Queensland Small Business Week, 48 events and activities were registered in regional locations across Queensland,” Ms Enoch said.

"Nineteen small businesses in Central Queensland participated in the successful Mentoring for Growth program in the 2016/17 financial year.

"During 2016-17, 26 workshops, forums and webinars were delivered across the state to support small business, including Small Business in a Day, Evolve to Thrive, New Ideas forums and Survive to Five Years with 50 per cent held in regional Queensland - tailored to the needs of the local small business community.”

She said more than $110,000 has been allocated to 23 small businesses in Central Queensland (Banana, Blackall Tambo, Central Highlands, Longreach, Livingston, Isaac) and the Back to Work program has paid in $4.6 million to CQ businesses who had employed 885 people.













